2-time WWE Champion to return after 9 years and help Roman Reigns win at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is currently at odds with The Vision on Monday Night RAW. After missing last week, the OTC1 returned on this week's edition of the red brand's show and challenged Bronson Reed to a match at WWE Clash in Paris. Fans can expect the Stamford-based promotion to officially announce the bout soon.

That said, at the upcoming premium live event, Reigns may introduce an unlikely ally who could help him win the potential match against The Aus-zilla. The name in question here is two-time WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio. The speculation arose after a recent report stated that Roman Reigns is among the many people who have been advocating for Del Rio to return to the global juggernaut.

While speaking on Lucha Libre Online, former WWE Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich revealed that many within the company, including the Original Tribal Chief, are in favor of the 48-year-old star making his WWE comeback. Here's what Hugo had to say:

“And now let me touch briefly on Alberto. I told you yesterday I’d talk about this. Knowing that important people like Roman Reigns want Alberto back. The problem isn’t a big star telling the office, 'I don’t want Alberto here.' No—when a big star and other big stars say, 'You know what? Alberto deserves to come back because he’s proven himself.'” [H/T: Ringside News]

Alberto Del Rio last wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion nine years ago. On the August 16, 2016, episode of SmackDown, he lost to John Cena in what turned out to be his final match in the company. After getting suspended for violating WWE's wellness policy, Del Rio reportedly asked for his release from the company and was granted the same. This marked the Mexican star's second departure from the company.

His first run ended in August 2014 after he was fired for allegedly getting involved in a physical altercation with an employee. There have been mixed opinions among fans about Del Rio potentially returning to the Stamford-based promotion due to the controversies that have surrounded the Mexican star throughout his career.

However, if someone as influential as Roman Reigns is advocating for his return, there is a high chance that fans might see Del Rio back in WWE. It could happen as soon as the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event during Roman Reigns' potential match against Bronson Reed. The Essence of Excellence could make his shocking return and help Reigns walk away victorious.

Reigns and Del Rio have stood across the ring from one another many times during the latter's previous tenures in the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, potentially seeing them stand side-by-side on August 31 would surely be exciting for fans. That said, it is worth noting that this scenario is only speculative. As of this writing, there are no official reports of Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE.

Alberto Del Rio forming an alliance with Roman Reigns could revitalize RAW's main event scene

RAW's main event scene has revolved around The Vision since its formation this past April. Many superstars have stepped up to take on the villainous faction, but none have been successful so far. With Seth Rollins now holding the World Heavyweight Championship, the heel group looks unstoppable.

However, in recent weeks, the closing moments of the red brand's show have become repetitive in nature. The show either ends with The Vision standing tall or retreating from the babyfaces. That being said, introducing someone like Alberto Del Rio to the mix could solve this issue.

The Mexican star joining the babyface team to take on Seth Rollins' faction could open up several fresh directions that would surely excite fans. Moreover, given the history Del Rio shares with Roman Reigns and CM Punk, a potential reunion between them would be nothing short of must-see. However, it is mere conjecture at this point.

