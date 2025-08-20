  • home icon
  • Roman Reigns reportedly wants WWE to bring back two-time World Heavyweight Champion after 9 years

Roman Reigns reportedly wants WWE to bring back two-time World Heavyweight Champion after 9 years

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:08 GMT
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: wwe.com)

It looks like the wheels are in motion for a former World Heavyweight Champion's potential WWE return. Roman Reigns is reportedly among those backstage who want to see a controversial star back in the Stamford-based promotion for the first time since 2016.

Alberto Del Rio wrapped up his run with AAA after losing to El Mesias last month. Since then, the talk of him coming back to WWE for one last run has been heating up among fans and veterans alike.

Rumor has it that the company is against the idea of using him again due to his previous "sins."

However, the Mexican crowd's reaction suggests otherwise. During Triplemanía XXXIII, Rey Mysterio met with the loud chants of Alberto Del Rio, forcing him to acknowledge them and promising fans that he would bring him back.

Speaking on Lucha Libre Online, former WWE Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich reported that several within the company, including Roman Reigns, are advocating for The Essence of Excellence's return.

“And now let me touch briefly on Alberto. I told you yesterday I’d talk about this. Knowing that important people like Roman Reigns want Alberto back. The problem isn’t a big star telling the office, 'I don’t want Alberto here.' No - when a big star and other big stars say, 'You know what? Alberto deserves to come back because he’s proven himself.'”
He continued:

"But knowing that Roman Reigns respects him, and that stars like Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, the whole Samoan clan, Rey Mysterio - they all want him back - that says a lot. But now, with Undertaker heavily involved in creative, and knowing he, like Roman, wants Alberto back - Undertaker is ready to use his creative mind to elevate Alberto’s character. With Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, the Samoans, Rey Mysterio, Undertaker, Konnan, Savio Vega - all backing Alberto - it’s clear." (H/T-RingsideNews)
Check out his podcast below:

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Whether or not Alberto Del Rio will return to the Stamford-based promotion remains to be seen, but Roman Reigns is back with vengeance.

The Original Tribal Chief showed up on RAW last night to help Jey Uso fend off The Vision during his Extreme Rules Match with Bron Breakker.

After what went down on Monday Night, a match between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed appears to be on the cards for Clash in Paris on August 31.

