WWE reportedly has no interest in using 2-time World Heavyweight Champion on TV due to his previous "sins"

It seems like the past continues to haunt a former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion to this day. An interesting backstage update on Alberto Del Rio's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion has come to the fore.The Essence of Excellence has been the talk of the wrestling town since he was forced to leave Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide following his loss to El Mesias. Fans have been wondering whether a return to his old stomping grounds is on the cards for the Mexican star.There have been conflicting reports online regarding his status, more or less suggesting that the creative team stands firm against bringing him back anytime soon.However, some people within the company have been reportedly pushing for his comeback.In another update from Cultaholic, sources close to the situation learned that WWE has no interest in using Alberto Del Rio on TV ever again due to his previous &quot;sins.&quot;&quot;Sources close to the situation have told Cultaholic that WWE have no interest in using Alberto El Patron due to his previous 'sins.' It is considered highly unlikely that WWE will use El Patron in the future.&quot;Del Rio has been a controversial figure in pro wrestling and has often made headlines for all the wrong reasons.It's almost a foregone conclusion that his troubled past is hampering his chances of making his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.The Triple H-led creative may have closed the door on Del Rio's return, but rumor has it that the 48-year-old star could still be brought back into Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.