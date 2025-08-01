Several WWE names pushing for Alberto Del Rio's return - Reports

It's been nearly a decade since Alberto Del Rio worked in WWE, and there is reportedly a push from a few names to bring the former world champion under the new regime.

Ad

Alberto Del Rio last wrestled for WWE in 2016 before he was released from the company. Later, he continued wrestling on the independent circuit and eventually landed in AAA. However, the company was acquired by WWE heading into WrestleMania 41, and the two promotions have since collaborated on a few projects following the purchase.

It was previously reported that the company had no interest in using Alberto Del Rio following their purchase of AAA. According to an exclusive report from Cultaholic, several names like Andrade, Loz Garza, and a few Mexican talents have pushed for the four-time world champion's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

Ad

A while back, Del Rio, along with a few other AAA talents, signed a deal with WWE, but the company showed no interest in bringing the former two-time United States Champion into the company. It'll be interesting to see if the stance changes following the push from other wrestlers.

Can Alberto Del Rio return to WWE?

Alberto Del Rio had a troubled past in the Stamford-based promotion, as he was once fired and also suspended for violating the wellness policy. Apart from these issues, the veteran was booked well under the old regime, as he won the United States Championship twice in his final run.

Ad

Before Cultaholic's exclusive, the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR) also claimed that people within the Stamford-based promotion want him back as a performer. Moreover, a potential return would be on the main roster instead of the developmental brand.

"There's many different people with many different ideas on Alberto with everything from he's gone [from AAA], which I don't expect watching the way they put that thing, to he's going to the main roster, which I don't expect, but there are absolutely people pushing for that," Meltzer said. [H/T - Cultaholic]

Ad

A while back, Del Rio lost a one-on-one match to El Mesias and was forced to leave AAA. Therefore, there's enough opportunity for the four-time world champion to return for a final run in the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE