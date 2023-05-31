2 top male WWE stars Rhea Ripley has confronted and 3 she has attacked

Rhea Ripley has not only made her mark in the women's division over the past year but also established her dominance against male stars in WWE. The SmackDown Women's Champion has fiercely defended her fellow Judgment Day members, even against male performers.

When the faction attempted to add Dominik Mysterio to its ranks last year, Ripley attacked Edge and Rey Mysterio several times. The 26-year-old's bold message was heard loud and clear. She has since continued displaying her strength and dominance, baffling fans worldwide. The Eradicator even competed against Akira Tozawa on RAW in an intergender match in December 2022.

Below is a list of top male stars Rhea Ripley has confronted and attacked in WWE:

#5 Slamming Matt Riddle

In September 2022, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Matt Riddle against Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were at ringside for the bout. Balor threw Riddle out of the ring and was ready to set up an attack when the referee prevented him.

Riddle eventually got up and bumped into The Eradicator, who mocked him. The 37-year-old turned around to walk away to avoid any trouble but was suplexed by Rhea Ripley.

#4 Stood up to Seth Rollins on RAW

Rhea Ripley sending Seth Rollins a message on RAW

The latest edition of RAW teased Ripley potentially competing in the main event against Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. The WWE stars were announced for a match against unknown members of The Judgment Day, hinting that The Eradicator was also a potential candidate.

During the match, Rhea Ripley held AJ Styles' hands, setting up Dominik for an attack, but Rollins interrupted. An irate Ripley stood up to the World Heavyweight Champion for manhandling her partner.

#3 Body slammed Luke Gallows

Saúl Alejandro @SaulAlejandr00 #WWERAW

Rhea Ripley really picked up Luke Gallows and slammed him Rhea Ripley really picked up Luke Gallows and slammed him 😮 #WWERAW https://t.co/YVq6wypTJD

Last year, The O.C. returned to take on The Judgment Day. While Finn Balor thought The Phenomenal One was looking for a reunion, he brought his own backup - Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. This ignited a feud between the two factions around October 2022.

During an edition of RAW, Gallows and Anderson were competing in a tag team match against Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. When Gallows was outside the ring, Ripley ran interference by pushing him into the post before lifting and hitting him with a body slam. Considering the former champion's towering physique, Ripley stunned everyone with her unexpected move.

#2 Rhea Ripley had a face-off with Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa is called The Enforcer for a reason. His presence is enough to make anyone quiver with fear, including his Bloodline stablemates.

Before Backlash 2023, The Judgment Day confronted The Usos and Sikoa on the red brand. Paul Heyman tried to break the ice by proposing to work with the RAW faction. While The Wiseman addressed the situation, he advised Jey Uso to switch places with Sikoa when he realized The Enforcer and Rhea Ripley were engaged in an intense stare-down.

The Bloodline members switched places resulting in Sikoa standing opposite Finn Balor, who, in turn, traded places with Ripley again. They continued to lock eyes, and Heyman asked whether 'Everything was okay' to which the 26-year-old responded, 'For now.' The intense confrontation led fans to believe that the two could engage in a physical altercation.

#1 Long-standing feud and attacking Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Rhea Ripley have quite the history. Following a match on RAW last year, when the SmackDown Women's Champion was making her exit, KO was making his entrance. The two had an intense confrontation while they passed each other.

The heel faction recently interrupted Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' promo segment, challenging the duo to a three-man tag team match later that night. Matt Riddle joined forces with the babyface tandem for the contest.

A brawl broke out during their confrontation, and Rhea Ripley punched Kevin Owens in the face, much to the latter's surprise. However, she did not stop there. Later in the match, the Australian star hit KO with a vicious clothesline outside the ring.

The 26-year-old recently defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at Night of Champions in a squash match. Hence, her dominant run on RAW could continue in the coming weeks.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes