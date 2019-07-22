×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2 WWE Superstars who Bray Wyatt regularly defeats and 3 he has never defeated

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.29K   //    22 Jul 2019, 18:30 IST

Bray Wyatt is a changed man
Bray Wyatt is a changed man

After three months of ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments and puppet teases, Bray Wyatt finally debuted his new “Fiend” character on the July 15 episode of WWE Raw.

There had been widespread reports over the last few weeks that Wyatt had been spotted backstage at various WWE shows, while there was also speculation that he could make his first in-ring appearance in 12 months at this year’s SummerSlam on August 11.

Now, following one of the best segments of the year so far, we know that Wyatt is indeed back and he has decided to target an old enemy, Finn Balor.

As regular WWE viewers will remember, Balor defeated Wyatt at back-to-back 2017 pay-per-views, SummerSlam and No Mercy, before their “Demon Balor vs. Sister Abigail” match at TLC was cancelled due to Wyatt having an illness.

Although this new “Fiend” character appears to have a ton of potential, it is worth noting that Wyatt earned an unwanted reputation for himself between 2013-2018 as somebody who often lost matches when they mattered the most.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at two WWE Superstars who the ‘Firefly Fun House’ host regularly defeats and three who he has never defeated.

#5 Never defeated: The Undertaker

The first high-profile encounter between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker came in March 2015 when the two men met in one of the featured matches at WrestleMania 31.

‘Taker did not make a single appearance on WWE programming in the build-up to the match, which took place one year after his WrestleMania undefeated streak was ended by Brock Lesnar.

Advertisement

Although Wyatt put up a good fight – he even kicked out of a Tombstone Piledriver at one stage – the victory went to “The Deadman”, who hit a second Tombstone Piledriver to pick up the win.

The rivalry continued later in the year at Survivor Series, where The Brothers of Destruction defeated Wyatt & Luke Harper in a tag team match.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family Seth Rollins Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
5 reasons why Bray Wyatt should be the one to dethrone Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
5 unfinished businesses Bray Wyatt needs to take care of
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who nearly joined the Wyatt Family
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could join Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House
RELATED STORY
5 biggest WWE backstage secrets that Bray Wyatt revealed
RELATED STORY
5 feuds for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt after returning to WWE Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us through the death of Ramblin Rabbit 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt sends hilarious message to The Rock
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Bray Wyatt might have a split personality 
RELATED STORY
4 Times that Bray Wyatt eerily predicted the WWE future and got it right
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us