2 WWE Superstars who Bray Wyatt regularly defeats and 3 he has never defeated

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.29K // 22 Jul 2019, 18:30 IST

Bray Wyatt is a changed man

After three months of ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments and puppet teases, Bray Wyatt finally debuted his new “Fiend” character on the July 15 episode of WWE Raw.

There had been widespread reports over the last few weeks that Wyatt had been spotted backstage at various WWE shows, while there was also speculation that he could make his first in-ring appearance in 12 months at this year’s SummerSlam on August 11.

Now, following one of the best segments of the year so far, we know that Wyatt is indeed back and he has decided to target an old enemy, Finn Balor.

As regular WWE viewers will remember, Balor defeated Wyatt at back-to-back 2017 pay-per-views, SummerSlam and No Mercy, before their “Demon Balor vs. Sister Abigail” match at TLC was cancelled due to Wyatt having an illness.

Although this new “Fiend” character appears to have a ton of potential, it is worth noting that Wyatt earned an unwanted reputation for himself between 2013-2018 as somebody who often lost matches when they mattered the most.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at two WWE Superstars who the ‘Firefly Fun House’ host regularly defeats and three who he has never defeated.

#5 Never defeated: The Undertaker

The first high-profile encounter between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker came in March 2015 when the two men met in one of the featured matches at WrestleMania 31.

‘Taker did not make a single appearance on WWE programming in the build-up to the match, which took place one year after his WrestleMania undefeated streak was ended by Brock Lesnar.

Although Wyatt put up a good fight – he even kicked out of a Tombstone Piledriver at one stage – the victory went to “The Deadman”, who hit a second Tombstone Piledriver to pick up the win.

The rivalry continued later in the year at Survivor Series, where The Brothers of Destruction defeated Wyatt & Luke Harper in a tag team match.

