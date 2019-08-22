2 WWE Superstars who failed as Braun Strowman's tag team partner and 3 who succeeded

Braun Strowman has had ups and downs with tag team partners

One of the biggest moments from the August 19 episode of WWE Raw came when Braun Strowman teamed with Seth Rollins to win the Raw Tag Team titles from The OC in the main event.

The match was arranged earlier in the night after Strowman’s one-on-one United States Championship encounter against AJ Styles ended in disqualification following interference from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Rollins then suggested to Strowman in a backstage segment that they should team up to challenge for the titles later in the show. The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner agreed, and the makeshift duo went on to surprisingly leave as champions at the end of the night.

While “The Beastslayer” has previously won titles with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Jason Jordan as a member of WWE’s main roster, Strowman had only ever held a tag title on one previous occasion – and for just one day – prior to his triumph with Rollins.

In this article, let’s take a look at two Superstars who have failed in the past as Strowman’s tag team partner and three who succeeded.

#5 Succeeded: Nicholas

When Braun Strowman was given the freedom to choose his own tag team partner to face Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 34, many people thought that he would attempt to revive Bray Wyatt’s career by realigning with the man who brought him to the main roster.

However, as it turned out, Strowman walked through the New Orleans crowd and shocked the WWE Universe by choosing a 10-year-old child, Nicholas, as his tag team partner.

Nicholas, who we now know is the real-life son of WWE referee John Cone, watched on from the ring apron as “The Monster Among Men” decimated their opponents to pick up one of the craziest WrestleMania victories of all time.

The unlikely duo relinquished their titles the next day and never teamed together again, but a 100 percent record is good enough for them to make it onto this list.

