2 WWE Superstars who failed as Seth Rollins' tag team partner and 3 who succeeded

Seth Rollins has worked alongside lots of different allies in WWE

Seth Rollins is set to join forces with Becky Lynch to face Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans in a ‘Winners Take All’ Extreme Rules match for the Universal Championship and Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14.

WWE’s latest power couple warmed up for the match by defeating Mike & Maria Kanellis on the July 1 episode of Raw, with “The Man” making Mike submit to her Dis-Arm-Her submission move.

Rollins has teamed with 48 different people in televised matches throughout his career, with former Shield colleagues Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose being his most frequent partners, but it remains to be seen whether he will be able to strike up a winning partnership with Lynch – his real-life girlfriend – in the long run.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at two WWE Superstars who failed as the Universal champion’s tag team partner and three who succeeded.

Disclaimer: Statistics in this article were obtained from Cagematch.net. Multi-person tag team matches (e.g. six-man tag and Survivor Series elimination matches) are also included in the stats.

#5 Succeeded: Roman Reigns

During The Shield’s initial run as a main-roster faction between November 2012 and June 2014, Dean Ambrose mostly competed as a singles competitor while Seth Rollins joined forces with Roman Reigns to take on tag teams including Team Hell No, The Usos and Cody Rhodes & Goldust.

At the same Extreme Rules event that Ambrose defeated Kofi Kingston to win the United States Championship, Rollins & Reigns were victorious against Daniel Bryan & Kane to become WWE Tag Team champions for the first time in their careers.

In six-man tag team matches, all three Shield members usually emerged with the victory, notably at back-to-back PPVs in 2014 against Evolution and in 2019 against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre, but Rollins & Reigns were just as impressive as a duo.

Overall, they teamed together in 108 matches on WWE television, winning 64 times (59.3 percent win ratio), losing 38 times and drawing the other six.

