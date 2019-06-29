2 WWE Superstars who failed as The Undertaker's tag team partner and 3 who succeeded

The Undertaker is set to team up with Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules

The Undertaker made a surprising return to WWE television on the June 24 episode of Raw when he joined forces with Roman Reigns to take out Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Earlier in the month, the WrestleMania icon competed in a widely criticised match against Goldberg at the WWE Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, leading many fans to question when both men will retire from in-ring competition.

As it turns out, ‘Taker has no plans to retire imminently and, at the age of 54, he has decided to make an immediate return by teaming with Reigns to face the team of McMahon & McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14.

Although “The Deadman” has mostly been a singles competitor throughout his 29 years in WWE, his career longevity means he has taken part in more tag team matches than most people will during their entire time with the company.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at two Superstars who failed as his tag partner and three Superstars who succeeded.

Disclaimer: Statistics in this article were obtained from Cagematch.net. Multi-person tag team matches (e.g. six-man tag and Survivor Series elimination matches) are also included in the stats.

#5 Succeeded: The Rock

The Rock teamed with The Undertaker in a total of 17 matches on WWE television, winning nine times and losing the other eight.

Although a win ratio of 52.9 percent is hardly the best, The Rock makes it onto this list thanks to his Tag Team Championship triumph with “The Deadman” in December 2000.

One week after both men took part in the famous six-man Hell In A Cell match at the Armageddon pay-per-view, they joined forces to surprisingly defeat Edge & Christian on an episode of Raw to win the World Tag Team titles.

Their reign only lasted until the next episode of SmackDown, where Kurt Angle took charge as referee and Edge & Christian regained the gold, but the history books still show that the unusual duo of Rock & ‘Taker held the titles.

