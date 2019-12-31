2 WWE Superstars who should win the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble and 2 who shouldn't

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns won Royal Rumble in 2015

When a new year starts, a preponderance of wrestling fans look forward to the first biggest pay-per-view of the year, Royal Rumble. With three weeks left before the big event, the excitement is certainly high, and WWE will be aiming to commence the new year with a blockbuster show at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The journey to WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year, starts at the Royal Rumble, as the Royal Rumble match winners receive the opportunity to have a World Championship match on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Having added the Women's Royal Rumble match a couple of years ago, two Royal Rumble matches are now held every year.

Last year, Seth Rollins won the Men's Royal Rumble match, while Becky Lynch was victorious in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Both previous winners ended up winning their respective titles at the Show of Shows.

Both SmackDown and RAW have a talented group of wrestlers, who deserve to win the next Men's Royal Rumble match. However, a couple of names should refrain from winning it. In this article, we take a look at two male Superstars who should win the Royal Rumble this year and two who shouldn't.

#2 Should win: AJ Styles

'The Phenomenal One'

As one of the most renowned professional wrestlers in the world, AJ Styles has won multiple titles for various promotions, including several major titles in WWE. Styles, however, is yet to win a Royal Rumble match, and will be one of the favorites to win it this year, considering he has back-ups in Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who have been unstoppable since the reunion of The OC.

Styles is a two-time WWE Champion. Even though he faced Brock Lesnar once at Survivor Series, they never had a lengthy feud, as it was a one-off match between two world champions of RAW and SmackDown. 'The Phenomenal One' has been the recipient of many honors in his illustrious career, and he could add another with a victory at the Royal Rumble.

1 / 4 NEXT