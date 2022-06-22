2 WWE Superstars who could win the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank match and 1 who should 

WWE Money in the Bank is just one week away from this Sunday. The event will emanate live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 2, 2022.

Apart from the men's and women's MITB Ladder matches, WWE has announced four bouts for the event so far. However, the biggest attraction of the event is the men's MITB Ladder match.

While Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Omos have already secured a spot in the match, fans can expect WWE to fill the remaining spots in the coming days.

On another note, the internet has been buzzing with speculation regarding the winner of the MITB match and it will be interesting to see who walks out with the briefcase on July 2.

To feed into this widespread curiosity, we look at two Superstars who could win the men's Ladder match and one who deserves to win and may benefit from winning the briefcase.

#3. Who could win: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles in a classic one-on-one match to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match a few weeks ago. The former WWE Champion will be looking forward to winning the briefcase for the second time in his career when he steps into the ring on July 2.

While Rollins may have faced three successive defeats at the hands of Cody Rhodes, his stocks have only risen. Recent reports suggest that The Visionary is the hot favourite to win the briefcase on July 2.

Truth be told, Cody Rhodes' injury has left the company in the mix, given he was expected to win the briefcase. Thus, WWE could resort to one of its most trusted employees in the likes of Seth Rollins.

The former Mr Money in the Bank can masterfully fake cash-ins to draw reactions from the crowd. Also, one should not forget that The Architect and The American Nightmare have some unfinished business between them. Thus, WWE could have Rollins win the briefcase to set an angle against Rhodes for 2023.

#2. Could win: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's road to Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match has not been easy. The Scottish Psychopath had to battle against Sheamus for a spot in the ladder match. While the MITB qualifying match between the duo ended in a double disqualification, WWE went on to add both Sheamus and McIntyre to the match.

Do note that The Scottish Psychopath has never won the Money in the Bank briefcase in his career. However, things may change this time around.

Given the betting odds, McIntyre is the second favourite (after Rollins) to win the Men's Money in the Bank. While there isn't much buzz surrounding his name at the moment, don't be surprised if walks out as the new Mr. MITB on July 2.

#1. Should win the Money in the Bank briefcase: Finn Balor

While Seth Rollins and Omos have already occupied two spots from RAW, in the coming week, we could witness Finn Balor securing one of the remaining two.

The former WWE Universal Champion turned heel on RAW following Hell in a Cell to join The Judgment Day. While a potential heel turn was rumored to take place at HIAC itself, WWE reserved it for the following night.

Balor's inclusion in the immensely over faction was a surprise move. However, WWE needs to strike while the iron is hot and start building one of the most beloved superstars on the current roster.

Given the company is reeling from dwindling viewership and a lack of top draws, WWE throwing Balor in the mix by having him win the briefcase wouldn't be a bad idea. Also, Judgment Day will need a title at some point to stay relevant, and Balor winning the title could be a step towards that.

