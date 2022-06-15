Former WWE Champion current favorite to win the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank Match

We are merely a few weeks away from one of the most exciting nights on the WWE calendar - Money in the Bank. Set to take place on July 2, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada, the show will feature two MITB matches, one each for the men and women. Betting odds have now revealed that a former WWE champion is the current favorite to win the men's bout.

The qualifications for this year's Money in the Bank matches have already started on WWE television. This past week on Monday Night RAW, Seth "Freakin" Rollins defeated AJ Styles in a thrilling contest to become the first, and so far the only, official entrant in this year's Men's MITB match.

As per the most recent Betting Odds on Unibet, Rollins is the current 4/6 favorite to win the contest this year. He previously won the briefcase in 2014 and went on to have a memorable cash-in at WrestleMania 31's main event to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Drew McIntyre and Riddle are the next favorites. Here are the current top ten favorites for the 2022 men's MITB match -

Note: The favorites have the smallest fractions and the underdogs have the fractions greater than one. For example - the odds of 4/1 suggest that the star is four times more likely to lose than win.

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins – 4/6 Drew McIntyre – 4/1 Riddle – 4/1 Theory – 13/2 Sami Zayn – 10/1 Omos – 21/2 Randy Orton – 21/2 John Cena – 15/1 Kevin Owens – 15/1 Madcap Moss – 15/1

Officially announced match card for WWE Money in the Bank 2022 so far

The match card for WWE Money in the Bank 2022 has started to take shape. The company has already announced two major championship matches for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. Additionally, the qualification matches for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match have also started. Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan have already clinched a spot in the bout.

As of this writing, here is the officially announced match card for the upcoming Premium Live Event -

Seth Rollins vs. seven other participants TBD - Men's MITB Ladder Match Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. five other participants TBD - Women's MITB Ladder Match Bianca Belair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - RAW Women's Championship Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya - SmackDown Women's Championship

Winning the Money in the Bank briefcase is definitely a huge boost for any superstar, as they receive the opportunity to challenge for the world title of their choosing at any time and place. While it does not guarantee a championship victory, the success rate historically has been much higher than the rate of failure for a cash-in.

