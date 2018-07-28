20 best photos from the WWE this week - July 27, 2018

Daniel Bryan fell for the fake baby trick...

When this week was said and done, the SummerSlam and NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV card became a little clearer in the aftermath. A few matches were made official; while we got a pretty good idea of what could be official in the coming weeks.

Just like last week, this week's WWE television was very solid all around. Raw was a little weaker than the previous week, but still decent; while SmackDown and NXT were tremendous.

My match of the week was no contest, it was Aleister Black v. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. It was a match delivered on regular NXT television but was the quality of THE main event of an NXT Takeover special.

History was also made this week when Monday Night Raw kicked off with the announcement that on October 28th, the WWE will have the first-ever all-women's pay per view, WWE Evolution. The event will feature over 50 women from WWE's past, present, and future in what should truly be a night to remember.

This week's best photos include a wide range of topics including great cosplay, a catfight, a baby doll, and much more. Let's kick things off with literally, a kick.

#20 - Andrade 'Cien' Almas eats a Machka Kick from Rusev

Almas eats the Machka Kick from Rusev...

For the first time ever, Rusev and Andrade "Cien" Almas competed, and they didn't disappoint. Rusev got the upper hand with this Machka Kick, but once again Aiden English accidentally cost him the match.

Rusev Day is in trouble after the last two losses that Rusev has suffered. It'll be interesting to see if this leads to Rusev v. Aiden English at SummerSlam.

As for Almas and Rusev, I'd love to see a long-term feud with these two men because they can put on a great match and they each have a feisty woman in their corner with Zelina Vega and Lana respectively.

