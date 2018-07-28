Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

20 best photos from the WWE this week - July 27, 2018

Jeremy Bennett
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
720   //    28 Jul 2018, 04:43 IST

Daniel Bryan fe
Daniel Bryan fell for the fake baby trick...

When this week was said and done, the SummerSlam and NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV card became a little clearer in the aftermath. A few matches were made official; while we got a pretty good idea of what could be official in the coming weeks.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Just like last week, this week's WWE television was very solid all around. Raw was a little weaker than the previous week, but still decent; while SmackDown and NXT were tremendous.

My match of the week was no contest, it was Aleister Black v. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. It was a match delivered on regular NXT television but was the quality of THE main event of an NXT Takeover special.

History was also made this week when Monday Night Raw kicked off with the announcement that on October 28th, the WWE will have the first-ever all-women's pay per view, WWE Evolution. The event will feature over 50 women from WWE's past, present, and future in what should truly be a night to remember.

This week's best photos include a wide range of topics including great cosplay, a catfight, a baby doll, and much more. Let's kick things off with literally, a kick.

#20 - Andrade 'Cien' Almas eats a Machka Kick from Rusev

Almas e
Almas eats the Machka Kick from Rusev...

For the first time ever, Rusev and Andrade "Cien" Almas competed, and they didn't disappoint. Rusev got the upper hand with this Machka Kick, but once again Aiden English accidentally cost him the match.

Rusev Day is in trouble after the last two losses that Rusev has suffered. It'll be interesting to see if this leads to Rusev v. Aiden English at SummerSlam.

As for Almas and Rusev, I'd love to see a long-term feud with these two men because they can put on a great match and they each have a feisty woman in their corner with Zelina Vega and Lana respectively.

1 / 20 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Undisputed Era The Miz Tommaso Ciampa
Jeremy Bennett
FEATURED WRITER
I've been a passionate wrestling fan since I was a Little Stinger watching the NWA at my Grandma's house on Saturday nights in the 1980's. Since the start of 2015, I have hosted a pro wrestling podcast called Lost In The Midcard with my good friend Matt Black where we cover all wrestling promotions. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Ric Flair; while my favorite wrestlers today include Dean Ambrose, Kenny Omega, and Kevin Owens.
Top 20 photos from WWE television this week - June 29, 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 20 photos from WWE television this week - June 15, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note: 25 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT Television Report Card - July 25, 2018
RELATED STORY
Predicting WWE's best matches for the rest of 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (4th July, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - June 27
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's WWE power rankings (June 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Television Report Card - June 27, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (27 June, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us