20 Best WWE Segments of 2018 so far (10-1)

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.26K // 14 Jul 2018, 21:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey annihilates Alexa Bliss

2018 hasn't been a great year to be a WWE fan. The tag team scenario is in jeopardy, the ratings are at an all-time low, and one of the World Champions seldom shows up. It is turning out to be a Herculean task for the fans to find light in the darkness.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Nonetheless, there were a few segments to cheer us up in the lacklustre year so far. From Daniel Bryan's announcement that he is cleared to compete, to Ronda Rousey's fury over Alexa Bliss and Kurt Angle, the babyfaces have done a commendable job in pulling off some great segments.

The heels weren't bad either and had ensured that the fans continued to hate them. Brock Lesnar annihilated a hand-cuffed Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had taken out Daniel Bryan on a night which was supposed to be his homecoming. If this didn't make you loathe them, only God knows what will.

Also Read: 6 Recent times WWE helped the independent scene

P.S. - Only main roster segments are considered.

Without any further ado, here are 20 Best WWE segments of 2018 (So far).

#10 Raw 25 kicks off in style (Raw- 22 January)

The 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw was like a balloon. The show wasn't a bad one, but it failed to live up to the hype it generated. The only thing which had lived up to the hype was Stone Cold's iconic return.

Vince McMahon got the ball rolling when he told the audience that the crowd had nothing to do with Raw being able to complete 25 years as he did it all by himself. Things had been going fine for the McMahons until the sound of a glass being shattered was heard. Stone Cold, seemingly, looked to be on good terms with the McMahons until he hit the Stunner on both the father and the son.

The segment was the perfect way to kick-off the show. It brought back memories of how the man single-handedly won the Monday night wars for the company. It is safe to say that Raw would have never reached its 25th anniversary if it weren't for Stone Cold Steve Austin.