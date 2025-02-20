20-time champion to return at WWE Elimination Chamber after 113 days? Exploring the possibility 

The Elimination Chamber is scheduled for March 1, 2025. The premium live event will be held at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

So far, WWE has added four matches to the card. In addition to the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, the card has a women's tag team match and an unsanctioned match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Given the pace of their rivalry, there was no telling what either would do to the other during the match, and Adam Pearce refused to sanction it.

During the match, Sami Zayn might be able to take a breather if 20-time champion Randy Orton returns to WWE TV after 113 days during the premium live event. Since it's unsanctioned, WWE will bear no responsibility for what happens during the match, and this will allow The Viper to interfere and help the former Intercontinental Champion secure the victory.

Kevin Owens executed a banned piledrive move on The Apex Predator on the November 8, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. He was stretchered out of the arena immediately.

Later, Orton was diagnosed with cervical cord neurapraxia. To avenge himself, The Viper helps Zayn defeat The Prizefighter, setting up a match for himself vs. Owens for WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk might be able to main event WrestleMania 41 despite not winning Elimination Chamber

Triple H is known for giving fans what they want, and the fans really want to see John Cena win the record-breaking 17th world championship. The Champ's failure to win the Royal Rumble men's match disappointed fans and it's possible the disappointment will not be repeated at the Elimination Chamber.

If John Cena wins the men's match, he will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the global juggernaut may replace one championship match with a non-title match for the main event.

There is an idea within the creative team that focuses on a non-title singles match between Roman Reigns and CM Punk. During a Live Q&A on Backstage, WrestleVotes provided an update on the backstage discussions.

"If we're talking over the course of the last 12 months since WrestleMania 40, there's been discussions for him at the top. Even going back to early November, when those rumors of him and Roman one-on-one were floated out there, I had heard that if that match takes place, that match will go at the top, no title. So, yeah, there's been rumors of him being in the main event, of course."

Fans will have to wait until Elimination Chamber is over to understand the path Triple H will pursue for WrestleMania 41.

