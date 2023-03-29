Longtime rival, returning legend, Bloodline member - 4 stars who could confront the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is almost here, and the show seems stellar. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to headline the show as they compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Many fans are rooting for The American Nightmare to finish the story he started upon his return at WrestleMania last year, while others believe that The Tribal Chief will rightfully pick up the win and go on to complete 1000 days as champion.

While the results could go either way, the company could use the opportunity to build new storylines for the future. Here are four stars who could confront the main event's winner to start a new rivalry.

#4. Jey Uso could finally pull the trigger

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 The best part of Roman Reigns’ two years as champion…



The story with Jey Uso. The best part of Roman Reigns’ two years as champion…The story with Jey Uso. https://t.co/rhWY1UKDqu

Jey Uso was one of the first rivals of The Tribal Chief to mark the start of the monumental reign. Unfortunately, The Right Hand Man couldn't finish the job and later joined his cousin to form The Bloodline.

Several stars like Daniel Bryan, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn have tried to turn Jey Uso against Roman Reigns, but nothing has materialized yet. At WWE WrestleMania 39, Jey Uso could turn against his cousin after the latter defeats Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This will start a Bloodline implosion storyline that could ultimately conclude at SummerSlam 2023.

#3. Seth Rollins could rekindle his long-term rivalry

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Seth Rollins still wants to dethrone Roman Reigns Seth Rollins still wants to dethrone Roman Reigns 👀 https://t.co/ObjN2ARRtz

While most people expect Cody Rhodes to win, the company could realistically book an upset and let Roman Reigns continue his reign.

If that is to happen, one person who can truly take Reigns down will be Seth Rollins. For those unaware, Rollins has never lost to his former Shield stablemate in a world title match.

After The Visionary defeats Logan Paul, he could move on to challenge the champion without wasting much time. While this scenario may seem far-fetched, WrestleMania 39 will be the ideal time to deliver such a shocker and make fans interested in the upcoming shows.

Even if Cody Rhodes wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, The Messiah could appear and go on to continue his rivalry with The American Nightmare to try and win the world title.

#2. Randy Orton to return at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



-PWInsider



LETS GOOOOOOO There are plans to bring in Randy Orton for Wrestlemania week-PWInsiderLETS GOOOOOOO There are plans to bring in Randy Orton for Wrestlemania week -PWInsiderLETS GOOOOOOO 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/KD2WbuiiZm

Randy Orton is currently one of the most respected members of the roster with a total of 20 championships in his decorated career. Unfortunately, fans haven't seen him in about a year after he suffered an injury back in May 2022.

Thankfully, the rumors of his return have been at an all-time high and WrestleMania 39 seems to be the best place to execute his much-awaited return. He has a considerable history with Cody Rhodes as the two were Legacy stablemates.

However, Randy Orton suffered an injury during his rivalry with The Bloodline, so he could also confront Roman Reigns if the monumental reign continues. Either way, The Viper's return will be well-received by his fans.

#1. The Rock could finally confront Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Could the dream confrontation finally happen?

The Rock going up against Roman Reigns has been the biggest WWE dream match possible in recent years. However, it hasn't materialized yet.

While WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was the perfect time for The Rock's return, WrestleMania 39 is also a great opportunity for him to confront his cousin to set up a dream match.

Roman Reigns winning at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood could feel disappointing for some fans, but the company could shock everyone by finally featuring The Rock's return. The People's Champion could simply confront Roman Reigns to set up a match for WrestleMania 40.

The venue for this year's Show of Shows is also very close to The Great One's residence, making a surprise appearance realistically possible.

Which of these confrontations would you like to see at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section.

