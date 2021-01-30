2020 Men's Royal Rumble entrants: Where are they now?

The 2021 Royal Rumble is going to be a unique one, as it will be the first time that there won't be any fans present physically at the event. The Royal Rumble match is the highlight of the pay-per-view, and the multi-man bout will have an unusual feeling to it this year.

Last year's Men's Royal Rumble match was one of the most exciting ones in recent years, with Drew McIntyre coming out on top as the victor at the show.

Let's take a look at the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble entrants and where they are now.

#1 Brock Lesnar - Eliminated the most WWE Superstars in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar, the then WWE Champion, was the No. #1 entrant at last year's Royal Rumble match. The Beast eliminated 13 Superstars before being thrown over the top rope by the eventual winner, Drew McIntyre. He eventually faced McIntyre, lost the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, and has not been seen on WWE TV since then. Lesnar is, reportedly, no longer a part of WWE as his contract has expired.

#2 Elias

Elias

Elias was Lesnar's first elimination and he lasted just a minute in the ring. He is currently a part of RAW, having been drafted to the Red brand at last year's WWE Draft.

Advertisement

#3 Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan was thrown out by Lesnar in just eight seconds last year. Rowan was released by WWE last year as part of their COVID budget cuts. He has wrestled in the indie circuit, while also appearing on AEW as part of the Brodie Lee tribute show.

#4 Robert Roode

Robert Roode

Robert Roode was eliminated by Brock Lesnar from the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. He is currently a part of SmackDown and is one-half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions along with Dolph Ziggler.

#5 John Morrison

Advertisement

John Morrison

John Morrison was also one of Lesnar's victims at last year's Royal Rumble. Morrison is currently a part of RAW, having been drafted to the Red brand alongside The Miz.

#6 Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston, who had lost his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar just a few months prior to last year's Royal Rumble, put up a strong fight at last year's show. He, too, was thrown out of the ring by Lesnar. Kingston was eventually drafted to RAW along with Xavier Woods, while their New Day partner, Big E, was drafted to SmackDown, splitting the trio up.