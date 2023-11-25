21-year veteran to fight against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns' next title defense is expected to be at the Royal Rumble next year. With it being one of WWE's biggest premium live events, fans have been wondering who The Tribal Chief could face.

Currently, one of the names that is speculated to face the Undisputed Champion is LA Knight. The 41-year-old has unfinished business with The Bloodline's leader after what transpired at Crown Jewel.

Therefore, he could look to seek retribution from Roman Reigns, as LA Knight has been on a rampage lately. However, the possibility of The Megastar battling The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble next year is very low.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has dealt a blow to the rumors and speculations, stating that WWE currently has no plans for this match at the January premium live event.

After 21 years of hard work in pro wrestling, LA Knight has finally risen to the top. Therefore, WWE seemingly doesn't want to curb his red-hot momentum by handing him yet another loss against the Undisputed Champion.

The company apparently has different plans for both superstars at Royal Rumble 2024. Knight is likely to receive the spotlight at Tropicana Field, which would seemingly pave his path to The Showcase of the Immortals.

Who could Roman Reigns face at Royal Rumble 2024?

Royal Rumble officially heralds the Road to WrestleMania, and WWE leaves no stone unturned to begin the year with a spectacular event. The Tribal Chief is bound to be a part of this extravaganza.

Roman Reigns could lock horns with AJ Styles at Royal Rumble next year. It is a feud that is seemingly destined to happen as WWE has been weaving a narrative between Styles and The Bloodline.

The seeds had already been sown when Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa waged a war against Styles, injuring him and sending him on hiatus. AJ Styles would certainly look to exact vengeance against The Bloodline when he returns.

It could eventually lead him to the kingdom of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. The Phenomenal One's return is on the horizon, and there's a very good possibility that WWE will start building this feud after Survivor Series.