4 things AJ Styles could do when he returns to WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles is arguably one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. At the very least, he's one of the most successful stars of the past seven years. The Phenomenal One first debuted for the company in January 2016 and has found a lot of success in the years since.

He won multiple world titles, headlined big events, and had numerous moments that fans will remember forever. Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One has been out of action for several weeks. Instead of making more memories, he has been recovering from a brutal beatdown by Solo Sikoa.

Thankfully, there is good news on the horizon. The former world champion is rumored to be returning to television soon. In fact, he could make his big comeback as soon as on the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

While it remains to be seen whether he truly does make his long-awaited comeback or not, fans are excited. This article will look at four things AJ could do whenever he does return to the brand.

Below are four things AJ Styles could do when he returns to WWE SmackDown.

#4. He could seek revenge against Solo Sikoa

As noted, AJ Styles has been away from television thanks to Solo Sikoa. AJ began to have issues with The Bloodline and ultimately worked with John Cena in an attempt to take them out. Unfortunately, things didn't quite go as planned.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa wanted John Cena on his own in WWE. As a result, they brutally beat down the former WWE Champion backstage. Solo went so far as to dive off of a balcony and crash onto AJ. Styles was then carted off into an ambulance.

AJ could return with the goal of getting revenge on Solo. This could be a brutal attack of his own, using The O.C. to get the upper hand, or a straight-up challenge for Survivor Series. Regardless of the how, don't be shocked to see AJ target Solo.

#3. AJ could add a new member to The O.C.

The O.C. on SmackDown

The O.C. has had ups and downs in WWE. This iteration re-formed in 2022 when AJ Styles brought back Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to help him fight off The Judgment Day. Unfortunately, they still had Rhea Ripley getting involved in things.

To take care of the Rhea problem, Mia Yim returned to WWE. Michin aided The Good Brothers and Styles to fight the crew and went on to become an official member of The O.C. Since then, however, the group has struggled to keep momentum thanks to AJ and Luke both battling injuries.

Upon AJ's return to the blue brand, he may decide to grow the stable. One obvious member is Cameron Grimes, who praised AJ prior to Styles getting injured. AJ wanted to see the Carolina Caveman get more intense and mean, so what better way to aid that than by bringing him into the group?

#2. He could challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

AJ Styles has issues with The Bloodline. As noted, it was Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso who injured The Phenomenal One. When it comes down to it, however, it isn't Jimmy and Solo who make the decisions. It isn't even Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns is the man who runs The Bloodline. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been on top of the promotion for years now. What he says goes, so any attack on AJ was likely authorized by The Tribal Chief.

When The Phenomenal One returns to WWE SmackDown, he may call out Roman Reigns. This is both to try and get revenge and to have a major title opportunity. AJ hasn't been a world champion in many years, so dethroning Roman of all people could be perfect.

#1. AJ Styles could turn heel

AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023

Before AJ Styles got injured, he was showing a bit of a different side of himself. He was grumpy and often seen giving people grief. This included not just Cameron Grimes, but his O.C. stablemates as well.

He questioned Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for not taking things seriously enough. He wanted The O.C. to be the dominant faction in WWE, but The Good Brothers and Michin seemed content being more relaxed. AJ was clearly less than content.

Styles may return to WWE programming and up the intensity even further by turning heel. He could do it with the group, or he could dump the stable and turn heel on his own. Regardless, he may make a splash as a villain.

