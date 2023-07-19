22-year-old star to join The Judgment Day over The Bloodline? Analysing chances of it happening 

The Judgment Day remains one of the dominant factions currently in WWE. They not only showed their dominance on RAW but recently took over NXT, and with the Money in the Bank contract in hand, they could soon make their way to SmackDown.

Dominik Mysterio won the NXT North American Champion last night. However, his luck wasn’t always draped in gold. If you remember, Mysterio was arrested and sent to prison (kayfabe) last Christmas Eve for disrupting his family home. The rest of The Judgment Day members bailed him out of jail.

Now, Late WWE Legend Umaga’s son, Zilla Fatu, has entered the world of pro wrestling. Fatu recently made his wrestling debut at Reality of Wrestling promotion, and unlike Dominik Mysterio, the 22-year-old went to prison in real life in his teen years and spent six years at Texas State Penitentiary.

Recently, Zilla drew this connection of doing “prison time” between Dirty Dom and himself on Twitter. The way he cheered on young Mysterio, there’s a chance he already favors Judgment Day over The Bloodline.

"@DomMyterio35 lets go!!!! #fromthecelltogreatness," tweeted Fatu.

Zilla Fatu is not in WWE yet.

Since Roman Reigns is supposed to be in a fresh storyline following SummerSlam 2023, it’s possible WWE will not drag on The Bloodline saga beyond the premium live event.

Zilla Fatu easily fits into The Samoan Wrestling Legacy due to his lineage and a member of the Anoa’i Family teaming up with Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley will make the fans pop!

The Judgment Day and The Bloodline faced off earlier this year

On the April 17, 2023 edition of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day interrupted The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. The fans believed they were about to witness a massive brawl between the heel factions, but it was actually an ‘Unholy Alliance.’

Paul Heyman initiated a conversation and spoke of an exchange where each faction takes out the other’s problem. The Judgment Day went up against Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, while Solo Sikoa took out Rey Mysterio.

Unfortunately, only Solo Sikoa was successful, while Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio succumbed to Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.