23-time champion to dethrone Gunther and win the Intercontinental Title after nearly 12 years? Exploring the possibility 

Gunther is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE. However, The Ring General could lose his title to a 23-time champion next week.

The superstar in question is Kofi Kingston. The latest episode of WWE RAW saw The New Day take on Imperium in a tag match. However, the encounter ended in a double countout.

Following that, Kofi laid down a challenge for the Intercontinental Title. This resulted in WWE booking the 23-time champion in a title match against The Ring General for the post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night RAW.

While Gunther is certainly a favorite to retain his title, the odds of Kofi doing the unthinkable and dethroning the Imperium's leader can't be ruled out, given his caliber. Kingston has had a decorated career in the WWE and the high-flyer may once again shock fans by prevailing over The Ring General.

The last time Kofi Kingston held the Intercontinental Championship was in 2012. Hence, this potential angle could see him win the coveted gold after nearly 12 years.

Wrestling veteran wants Gunther to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40

Wrestling veteran, Matt Morgan, recently shed light on the possibility of Gunther facing Brock Lesnar in a dream match at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop, the veteran said that he would love to see Brock Lesnar collide with the Imperium's leader at The Show of Shows this year. Morgan believes that Lesnar will be very reactionary to The Ring General's chops which would make for an interesting watch.

"[Gunther] that's a great one [opponent for Brock Lesnar]. And The Ring General needs to beat him. But I wanna see Brock's reaction to his chops. I really do wanna watch that. Because Brock, he gets it. He will be very reactionary. Even though he knows he's in a worked environment, I really wanna see how he reacts to the chops. [You don't see him saying, 'That's not gonna work for me, brother.' Maybe. But I just wanna see what happens," Morgan said.

While The Beast vs. The Ring General is certainly rumored for WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see if it does come to fruition.

Will Kofi Kingston end Gunther's historic reign as Intercontinental Champion? Only time will tell!

Do you want Kofi Kingston to become the new Intercontinental Champion? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

