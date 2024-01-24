37-year-old star to ruin Gunther's plans at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring potential twist

On WWE RAW's latest edition, Gunther interrupted a promo by Seth Rollins and revealed his intentions of winning the upcoming Royal Rumble. This ambition set by the Intercontinental Champion is a realistic one given he performed exceedingly well at last year's Rumble.

However, that does not mean victory is guaranteed for him. In fact, at the Rumble, there is a chance a RAW Superstar could eliminate Gunther and end his dreams. The RAW superstar who could do the same is Chad Gable. Last year, WWE fans witnessed a brief rivalry between Gable and the Austrian.

While Gunther came out victorious, there is a chance Chad Gable could seek revenge at the Royal Rumble. The former could eliminate the Intercontinental Champion from the match and set up a title match for WrestleMania 40. This potential match could be Gable's final shot against Gunther.

While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, if something like this happens, it will lead to plenty of excitement. Both mentioned superstars are very talented, and every time they face each other, they have delivered great performances. It will be interesting to see if WWE books something along these lines.

Wrestling veteran says facing massive WWE Superstar would be great for Gunther

Since becoming the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther has created history. From defending his title on multiple occasions to becoming the longest-reigning IC Champion in WWE history, the Austrian has come a long way. His performances inside the ring have earned him many fans.

While he has beaten some formidable names in WWE, several fans want to see Gunther face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40. One man who believes this would be a great idea is Eric Bischoff. During an episode of his 83 weeks podcast, the former WCW boss said:

"I mean, aesthetically, the poster! Just the poster gets me excited. That's great, that's a great option. That would be awesome. Great for Gunther too." [2:13:59 – 2:14:16]

You can check out what Eric Bischoff said about a potential Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 40 in the video below:

If Gunther and Brock Lesnar clash in the ring, it will indeed be a match worth watching. When the duo clashed during the Royal Rumble match last year, fans were left thoroughly entertained. Hence, one can only imagine what would happen if the duo met once again in the middle of the ring.

Do you think Gunther will win the Royal Rumble match on January 27? Let us know in the comment section!

