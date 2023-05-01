23-year controversial wrestling veteran might return to WWE to put aside grudge with Triple H before one last run

Triple H has clearly made it a policy to give quite a few wrestlers second chances in the company. However, when it comes to a wrestler that he seemingly does not get along with, it remains to be seen what happens.

Many stars who were released during the pandemic era under Vince McMahon's regime have seen themselves hired back. Whether they have been successful or not, the policy has seen quite a few stars back in WWE. Former world champion Alberto Del Rio is one of those stars.

Now, it would be interesting to see whether WWE would be open to hiring back Alberto Del Rio. The star said that he was sorry that he had crossed Triple H before and that he could now understand where he was coming from when he was not used during his last run with the company.

"Of course, I've done it. I've done it publicly. There are some people saying, 'Oh, you're doing it because you need a job.' No, I always had a job. Different kind of job, not in the wrestling business. I always had a job. I just did it because I learned I should have never crossed the line with Triple H. There was a reason why he was not using me, but back then, I was stupid, and I thought he just didn't like me and not because, at the time, they wanted to push new stars, and Mexico was not the market it used to be."

The star has previously made it known that he would like nothing more than to return to WWE once again and make amends.

If that does end up happening, then the legendary Mexican superstar might have one last run with the company. He could easily face multiple top stars currently there as he says a final goodbye to the ring.

But for any of this to work, he would need to have an agreement with Triple H.

Triple H and WWE were not open to Alberto Del Rio returning

The last time rumors about Del Rio's return to WWE surfaced, it seemed that neither Triple H nor anyone else in WWE was open to the star returning to the company.

"Even last year, when the old regime was still in place, Fightful was told by a WWE higher-up there was 'no f**king way' that Del Rio would be brought back. The same higher-up has now reiterated that sentiment, saying there were 'never any serious conversations or pitches' about a Del Rio return, not even from [John] Laurinaitis."

However, if Del Rio does make amends, it will be interesting to see if this ends up changing.

Do you want to see the former world champion back in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

