"I should have never crossed the line with Triple H" - 4-time WWE World Champion on his past actions (Exclusive)

Alberto El Patron is apologetic for his past behavior and bad-mouthing Triple H and WWE after his tenure with the global juggernaut ended.

El Patron had two stints with WWE, the first from 2009 to 2014 and the second between 2015 and 2016. However, his departure wasn't smooth on both occasions. While Alberto El Patron was fired after getting into a backstage altercation in 2014, in 2016, he requested his release after being unhappy with his creative direction.

After his second WWE exit, the 45-year-old didn't hold back, slamming the company and Triple H on more than one occasion. That said, in recent years, he has apologized to The Game several times. Even in his chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, El Patron agreed he crossed the line previously.

"Of course, I've done it. I've done it publicly. There are some people saying, 'Oh, you're doing it because you need a job.' No, I always had a job. Different kind of job, not in the wrestling business. I always had a job. I just did it because I learned I should have never crossed the line with Triple H," said Alberto.

The former WWE World Champion stated that he now understands why the promotion didn't push him, as Mexico wasn't a lucrative market for them anymore.

"There was a reason why he was not using me, but back then, I was stupid, and I thought he just didn't like me and not because, at the time, they wanted to push new stars, and Mexico was not the market it used to be," added Alberto. (7:30 - 8:24)

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE star CM Punk seemingly resolved his differences with Triple H recently

Like Alberto El Patron, even CM Punk left WWE in 2011 under tumultuous conditions. The two sides couldn't see eye to eye, and it didn't look like their issues would ever get resolved. However, Punk recently showed up backstage at last Monday's RAW, which went down in his hometown of Chicago.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps One person under contract to WWE who saw CM Punk backstage at RAW last night theorizes he may have also been there to ‘kill whatever past heat’ he had with Triple H (PWInsider). One person under contract to WWE who saw CM Punk backstage at RAW last night theorizes he may have also been there to ‘kill whatever past heat’ he had with Triple H (PWInsider). https://t.co/IMeOk4HSq5

The Second City Saint reportedly settled his differences with The Miz and Triple H by having one-on-one chats with them. Though he was soon asked to leave the arena, it was enough to send the fans into a frenzy. CM Punk remains contracted to AEW and is expected to lead its upcoming show, Collision.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes