25-time WWE champion must return at Backlash to help Jey Uso against The Judgment Day 

Jey Uso will compete in a marquee match at WWE Backlash as he will lock horns with Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. There is a good possibility that this match could see ringside interference from The Judgment Day, as they would look to ruin the biggest moment of Jey's career.

As a result, a 25-time WWE champion must make a shocking return at the upcoming spectacle to help The Yeet Master against the heel faction. The name in question is John Cena. The Cenation Leader was reportedly spotted in France ahead of the Backlash Premium Live Event.

Therefore, Cena must make a surprise appearance during the World Heavyweight Championship match to help Jey Uso against any potential interference from The Judgment Day. There are several reasons why The Franchise Player must return to WWE at the upcoming spectacle in Lyon, France:

To add grandeur to WWE Backlash 2024

WWE is planning to make the Backlash 2024 event a grand extravaganza, as it is the company's second-biggest international premium live event this year. Therefore, fans can expect huge surprises, and one of those could be John Cena's return.

Given that The Cenation Leader is currently in France, he must make a surprise return at WWE Backlash, which will add grandeur to the upcoming spectacle. John Cena coming to Jey Uso's aid against The Judgment Day will give rise to a huge pop, garnering an unfathomable reaction from the crowd.

Moreover, it will help WWE create a buzz around the event as Cena's popularity is unparalleled. His presence at Backlash France would be a sight to behold for the WWE Universe, adding splendor to the premium live event.

The Judgment Day has bad blood with John Cena

John Cena's last appearance in WWE came on the RAW after WrestleMania 40, where he came to team up with Awesome Truth to take on The Judgment Day. With the heel faction having beef with Cena, it would make perfect sense for him to return and again spill water on their plans.

Expand Tweet

The Franchise Player must return at WWE Backlash in France to help Jey Uso in his match against Damian Priest and eliminate the shenanigans of the heel faction. The Judgment Day is expected to interfere during the match and cost The Yeet Master the World Title.

Hence, Cena needs to make a surprise return to settle the numbers game against the heel faction and help Jey Uso battle The Archer of Infamy in a fair match.

To give Jey Uso the biggest moment of his WWE career!

One of the reasons why John Cena must return at WWE Backlash is to give Jey Uso the biggest moment of his WWE career. Cena, who has been the face of the Stamford-based promotion for decades, must pave the way for the former Bloodline member to capture his first World Title in WWE.

The Doctor of Thuganomics should help Main Event Uso against any potential ringside interference from The Judgment Day during the championship match. This will create an opening for Jey Uso to defeat Damian Priest and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

John Cena should raise Jey's hands in front of the live crowd at WWE Backlash in France and proclaim him to be the biggest babyface of Monday Night RAW. Not only will Cena's involvement catapult Jey into superstardom, but it will also add grandeur to his potential championship victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback