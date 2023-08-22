25-year-old needs to take Seth Rollins' place as face of WWE RAW

Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the modern era in May 2023 and has since ruled WWE RAW as the flagship show's top superstar. Unless, of course, one puts Cody Rhodes in the equation.

The last few episodes of the red brand have been pushing the story of both the babyfaces competing for the top spot of the flagship show. Also, in the meantime, Shinsuke Nakamura has emerged as a fresh challenger to The Visionary. But the fact of the matter is, The Artist is likely a placeholder opponent for Rollins.

This won't be the case if NXT's own Bron Breakker breaks into the main roster as the new top heel of Monday nights. Rollins himself had begun in NXT and is also the first-ever NXT Champion. Breakker, on the other end of the spectrum, has been there and done that in the former black-and-gold brand.

WWE even tested the waters for a potential future storyline between the two, as The Visionary defended the World Heavyweight Championship against the Steiner kid at NXT Gold Rush upon the former's return to Wednesday nights.

Bron Breakker ending Seth Rollins' title reign and taking over WWE RAW could be a fitting end to the 37-year-old's title reign in 2023.

The World Heavyweight Champion may have retained his title in their first encounter on Bron's home turf, but Breakker still has the chance to dethrone Monday Night Rollins.

Bron Breakker says he is "ready" and "hungry" for WWE gold

Prior to facing Seth Rollins on the June 20 edition of NXT, Bron Breakker did an interview for Under The Ring, during which he heaped praise at his opponent while also disclosing how important winning the top prize of the company is to him:

"Seth Rollins is the greatest in the world right now," Breakker said. "I know how tall of a task this is, but I’m ready, I’m hungry. I’ve never been more focused and more locked in on something in my entire life." [H/T: Wrestling Junkie]

Bron Breakker also added:

"He’s been on top for over 10 years now. He’s won probably every championship that there is to win. He’s the best, and there’s no doubt about that."

Expand Tweet

Wouldn't it be fitting for an NXT import and fresh face to end Seth Rollins' reign as World Heavyweight Champion? With a few more months remaining before the Road to WWE WrestleMania 40, what are the chances of The Visionary dropping his world title? Only time will tell.

Check out an interesting statistic of Seth's title reign as we head into the next premium live event on September 2 - WWE Payback - here.

Who makes the most sense to you as the person to dethrone Seth Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot