25-year-old star to wrestle his final match in WWE NXT tonight? What the future holds

Tonight's WWE NXT will feature multiple matches and segments, including Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov for the number one contender of the brand's championship. From the looks of it, this might be the last time the 25-year-old will appear in the brand.

At Stand & Deliver 2023, Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. A rematch between the two occurred on Battleground, where the champion retained. He also challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title, but the RAW star still got the upper hand. From the looks of it, the former champion is already moving on from in journey at the developmental brand.

There's a high possibility that Bron Breakker could have his final match in the developmental brand tonight against Ilja Dragunov. Aside from the reason above, Dragunov is also a dominant star that could defeat the former champion.

Bron Breakker's main roster call-up is one that many fans are anticipating. His recent match against Seth Rollins could also serve as a teaser for what he could bring once it happens. Although there is no confirmation, his call-up could occur at SummerSlam or after the event.

Which other WWE NXT stars are also rumored to debut on the main roster?

On June 27, 2023, the Creed Brothers battled against The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) in a Loser Leaves NXT match. They haven't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since, and it's believed it's because they're on their way to the main roster.

After their latest match in the developmental brand, it was even reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE highly praised the former WWE NXT stars.

Which main roster star will reportedly be a regular in NXT?

While several superstars will move up to the main roster, there have also been instances where RAW and SmackDown stars visited the developmental brand. Some had brief matches, like Rhea Ripley and The Visionary.

On the other hand, some have moved down to regular programming, like Los Lotharios. As it turns out, former King of the Ring and Money in the Bank winner will join them.

As reported by Dave Meltzer, Baron Corbin will also be a regular on WWE NXT. He has previously challenged Carmelo Hayes for the brand's title, but the champion retained. During this match, he also returned his old lone-wolf gimmick.

It remains to be seen if Bron Breakker will be one of the newest stars to debut in the main roster and if tonight will mark his final appearance in the brand.

