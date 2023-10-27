25-year veteran to return and help John Cena against The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the chances

John Cena and Jey Uso took care of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown last week. The Cenation Leader was being jumped by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa when Jey arrived to take out his twin brother for costing him and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on RAW last week.

Jey Uso was fined $10,000 for his actions by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. He might not show up on the blue brand this week, leaving Cena to fend for himself against The Bloodline – but not if a 25-year veteran returns to help the 16-time world champion.

The star in question is none other than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was supposed to team up with Cena against Solo and Jimmy but was taken out by the brothers in the lead-up to WWE Fastlane 2023. His spot was taken up by LA Knight at the October 7 Premium Live Event.

With that being said, Styles may not appear on the upcoming edition of the blue brand. The former WWE Champion is being advertised for SmackDown post-Crown Jewel 2023, which takes place on November 10.

Will John Cena be on WWE SmackDown this week?

According to reports, the October 27 episode of WWE SmackDown will be John Cena’s final scheduled appearance on the blue brand for this current run. The GOAT isn’t advertised for the go-home edition of the blue brand for Crown Jewel.

Cena is said to work the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. His last appearance in the Kingdom transpired in 2018 when he worked the Greatest Royal Rumble PLE against Triple H.

The match also marked Cena’s last televised victory in WWE, something which he referenced during his promo last Friday on SmackDown before entering into a brawl with The Bloodline.

