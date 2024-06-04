26-year-old RAW Superstar must get the Brock Lesnar treatment

It doesn't seem like Brock Lesnar will return to WWE anytime soon. He was last seen on WWE TV at SummerSlam 2023 when he suffered a defeat against Cody Rhodes. He was supposed to return at Royal Rumble 2024, but his alleged involvement in the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit scuppered those plans.

Even if WWE Creative wanted to bring back The Beast to the squared circle, he would need to be cleared by WWE legal first. In Lesnar's absence, WWE may have found the perfect replacement in a younger superstar who can make a similar impact, Bron Breakker, and he needs the full-Brock Lesnar treatment.

Bron Breakker's main roster run has been set up perfect

Currently, Breakker is a name that is feared backstage. Superstars have no idea when and where he will attack from, and he has become quite the pain for General Manager Adam Pearce.

Breakker replaced 'The Beast' in the Royal Rumble men's match, and has already shown signs of being rather similar to Lesnar such as winning via referee stoppage and causing havoc backstage. Furthermore, at some point, even Paul Heyman's name was aligned with Breakker as well!

Bron Breakker can recreate Brock Lesnar's rookie year title run

WWE should focus on providing the young superstar with a dominant rookie year on the main roster. Not only should Breakker continue showcasing his strength and skills in the ring, but the Stamford-based promotion needs to set him up for a world title shot within the upcoming months.

In fact, WWE should avoid having him turn focus on midcard titles. It's important that Breakker pursues the world title to become an established name with the WWE Universe. WWE fans will not be disappointed to see him demolish anyone who stands between him and the gold.

The former 2-time NXT Champion is a rising heel

Currently, the top heels of WWE RAW are Drew McIntyre, Gunther and Damian Priest. Among them, Breakker is a young heel who is climbing the ladder to the top. For now, he is feuding with the likes of Ricochet, but deserves a shot at one of the bigger names in WWE.

If WWE books him to take on and defeat a big name such as McIntyre, Priest, Seth Rollins, or even CM Punk, it will propel his career the way Brock Lesnar's did after he defeated The Rock at SummerSlam 2002.