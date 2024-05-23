26-year-old WWE Superstar to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2026? Exploring potential dream match

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since SummerSlam 2023, and fans have been hoping to see him at a future premium live event. There is currently no news of the company working towards bringing him back, but the WWE Universe is hopeful about seeing him in action for at least one more feud with an up-and-coming star before he retires from the squared circle.

The star in question is Bron Breakker. Interestingly, WWE announced that SummerSlam 2026 will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lesnar's hometown. The event will be spread over two days, August 1st and 2nd 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium. This stadium is the home to NFL team Minnesota Vikings, the team The Beast was briefly a part of when he wanted to build a career in the NFL in 2004.

Given his history with Minnesota and the stadium, it seems like the perfect place for him to retire from pro wrestling. Furthermore, it's possible that WWE may already have the perfect challenger in the making for Brock Lesnar's last match: Bron Breakker, the man who replaced The Beast in Royal Rumble 2024.

Currently, Breakker is the most dangerous beast in town. He wreaked havoc on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. First, he secured a victory against Kale Dixon via referee stoppage, he then viciously assaulted Dixon, causing him to be stretchered out of the arena.

Finally, he ensured the General Manager knew why he was upset and did not fear any consequences. Breakker's actions and reactions are quite similar to young Brock Lesnar.

Furthermore, Paul Heyman could potentially become Bron Breakker's manager if he leaves The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence. Previously, Heyman had told Breakker that he would be in Breakker's corner and could potentially follow through on those words. Heyman's always looking to manage the next top superstar, and Bron Breakker is definitely on his way to climbing the WWE mountain.

Unexpected name wants to be Brock Lesnar's new manager

The Beast was a Paul Heyman guy for several years until their split. Heyman was Lesnar's advocate and guided him to the absolute top. Currently, Lesnar doesn't have a manager in WWE, but there is someone who wants to fill that void.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias (aka Fluffy) revealed his desire to manage The Beast on Behind The Turnbuckle podcast.

"Oh, this might be controversial just because of, you know, blah blah blah, but Brock Lesnar."

Brock Lesnar was apparently supposed to be in action at WrestleMania 40, but rumors of his potential involvement in the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit became an obstruction in those creative plans.