Brock Lesnar set to retire from WWE after 2 years? Exploring the perfect retirement scenario

Brock Lesnar is one of the most renowned names in the world of pro wrestling, with a decorated career. However, it could be a matter of time before he hangs up his boots and bids adieu to his WWE career, as it is seemingly nearing its final days. The Beast Incarnate could possibly retire at SummerSlam 2026.

The speculation came in the wake of WWE's recent announcement regarding The Biggest Party of the Summer. SummerSlam 2026 will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which happens to be Lesnar's hometown. Therefore, it marks the perfect stage for the former WWE Champion to wrap up The Beast's illustrious career.

Lesnar, who is currently on hiatus, may return to the Stamford-based promotion soon for one last run in the company. He could deliver some blockbuster matches and feuds in the meantime before eventually drawing the curtains on his WWE career in 2026.

Since Brock Lesnar's hometown will host SummerSlam 2026, there's a good possibility that he could retire at the spectacular event. It will pave the way for an ideal farewell to his illustrious pro wrestling career.

Possible opponent Brock Lesnar could face at SummerSlam 2026

WWE's current roster is stacked with some incredible talents, as there are several superstars who could deliver dream matches with The Beast Incarnate. Although it is too early to predict his status for SummerSlam 2026, there's a possibility that Lesnar will be part of the summer extravaganza since it will be held in his hometown.

Brock Lesnar could face Bron Breakker in his potential retirement match at The Biggest Party of the Summer in Minneapolis. Breakker is one of the most talented superstars in the Stamford-based promotion and is undeniably the future of this industry. His sheer strength and in-ring charisma are unparalleled.

Therefore, the 26-year-old star could arguably be the guy to share the ring with the former WWE Champion in his potential farewell match at SummerSlam 2026. Fans have always drawn parallels between the two stars due to their wrestling styles and resemblance. Brock Lesnar could pass on the torch to the former NXT Champion, as it would significantly elevate Bron Breakker's career.

This will build him as the next face of WWE, who could carry the company forward in the coming years. While it is debatable if Breakker could fill Lesnar's shoes, he could surely carry on The Beast Incarnate's legacy after he bids adieu to his WWE career.