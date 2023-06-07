26-year-old WWE Superstar could win Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, claims Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Dominik Mysterio could become WWE Intercontinental Champion.

In June 2022, Gunther defeated Ricochet on SmackDown to capture the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General has now been holding the title for over 360 days. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most hated heels in WWE since joining The Judgment Day last September. Some fans and critics now believe that he should get a title run on RAW.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, a fan asked if Dominik should win the Cruiserweight Championship and have a long run with it. Although Disco Inferno pointed out that WWE no longer has a Cruiserweight Title, as it was retired last year, he suggested that Rey Mysterio's son could win Gunther's championship.

"Dom could be the Intercontinental Champion," Inferno said. [10:50 - 10:52]

Rhea Ripley believes Dominik Mysterio will win a WWE title soon

Rhea Ripley is currently the only member of The Judgment Day who is a champion. The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Ripley believes her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio will also hold gold soon in the Stamford-based company.

"He's definitely getting a massive reaction from the WWE Universe and it's quite entertaining. Every week it seems to get louder and louder. So, in no time like seeing how far he's grown in the last six months, seeing his confidence just like completely grow and him just blossom into the superstar that you see today, he's definitely gonna have championship gold around his waist sometime soon. I believe it, he believes it, and so does Finn [Balor] and Damian [Priest]," she said on the Battleground Podcast.

