26-year-old WWE superstar to wrestle his last match on NXT tonight? Exploring what the future holds 

Throughout the years, NXT has been responsible for cultivating a number of WWE's most prominent icons. From Seth Rollins, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, to Gunther, who holds the record for the longest reign as Intercontinental Champion. The former black and gold brand forms the very foundation of the WWE roster. Currently, there are indications that the brand may be parting ways with a 26-year-old superstar who possesses immense potential and is likely to wrestle his final match tonight.

This 26-year-old superstar in question is none other than Bron Breakker. Breakker, who happens to be the son of WWE legend Rick Steiner, has experienced considerable success in the division dedicated to nurturing talent. Not only has he held the NXT Championship on two separate occasions, but he also recently emerged victorious alongside Baron Corbin in the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. A trophy that is actually heavily involved in what could potentially be his last match representing the former black and gold.

With their victory, the team of Corbin and Breakker now has a chance to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. In fact, The Wolf Dogs will challenge the duo of Tony D'Angelo and Stacks tonight. However, this will likely be Breakker's last match, as he has two lucrative offers from both RAW and SmackDown. As such, it wouldn't be surprising to see him and Corbin fall at the hands of D'Angelo and Stacks, essentially kicking his move into motion.

It will be heartbreaking to see Breakker leave the brand that made him the superstar he is. That said, he has tons of potential and could become a key player on the main roster.

Baron Corbin could win his first title in 73 months on NXT

While Bron Breakker may be moving onto the main roster, his teammate, Baron Corbin's future is in NXT. The former main roster star has been reworking his character on the developmental brand, and will likely continue to call it home for the foreseeable future. As such, tonight's match against D'Angelo and Stacks is incredibly important for him.

The reason is that this could be his chance to win his first WWE title in 73 months. The last time Corbin held a major WWE title was back in 2017 when he was United States Champion. So, a chance to hold the gold once more is one that he certainly will not want to pass on.

After such a long time, it would be wonderful to witness Corbin seize a title. However, the true intentions of WWE regarding his destiny remain uncertain; hence, only the passage of time will reveal the outcome as he gears up to compete for the Tag Team Championship this evening.

Do you think Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will be the new Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

