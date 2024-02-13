Former WWE United States Champion to win his first title in 73 months this week? Exploring the possibility

WWE usually holds three live shows the entire week, and although there is brand exclusivity, almost every star can earn the opportunity to challenge for a title and win gold. With this in mind, a former US Champion could finally have another chance to rise in the division's ranks.

Aside from RAW and SmackDown, another WWE brand fans have been tuning into every week is NXT. The Tuesday show has proven to be a must-see event with its up-and-coming talent, exciting storylines, and some familiar main roster names that would drop by occasionally.

There are also times that main roster stars would return to the developmental brand full-time, with the most recent example being Baron Corbin. The superstar has had an interesting run in the brand and could elevate his status further by winning a title.

Baron found an alliance with Bron Breakker, with whom he previously feuded on the brand. After setting their differences aside, they formed a tag team and successfully won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament at Vengeance Day. They are now set to compete for the brand's tag team gold on the upcoming episode.

Baron's last championship run was in December 2017 for the US gold, and he certainly deserves to be a champion again after everything he went through over the years. Now that he is back on the top, the company should capitalize on his momentum.

His partner, Bron, has also been appearing on RAW and SmackDown lately and is teasing to finally get his main roster call-up. If the duo could win the tag team titles, they could appear on the developmental and main roster as champions. In this way, they could promote NXT and, at the same time, prove that the brand is just as dominant as the Monday and Friday shows.

What does Baron Corbin think of his current WWE NXT run?

Trick Melo Gang vs. The Wolf Dogs at NXT Vengeance Day

The former US Champion has struggled a bit while on the main roster, and the reaction he receives from fans on the Tuesday show proves that the move was smart. However, due to the fan reception, he set som e bigger goals for himself.

In an interview in December 2023, the current NXT star stated that it was quite unusual that he was getting cheered by fans, though he enjoyed the feeling. He added that if fans begin to get behind him more, he could even be the person to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Is WWE happy with The Wolf Dogs' current run?

As it turns out, fans are not the only ones enjoying Baron and Bron's current pairing. As per Fightful Select, several important people in the company noticed that The Wolf Dogs had gotten over with the fans quickly. They even praised both stars, Breakker for his athleticism and speed, while Corbin for being "all class" for his NXT move.

It would be interesting to see if the upcoming WWE NXT episode will see Baron Corbin be crowned a champion again.

