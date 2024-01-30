26-year veteran to help Rhea Ripley defeat Nia Jax? Analyzing blockbuster move

Rhea Ripley found herself brutally assaulted by Nia Jax while addressing Bayley on RAW. Jax still has a bone to pick with the Women's World Champion, making her statement loud and clear.

Their feud began when Jax returned in September last year, disrupting Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley's title match. She then went on to compete in the five-way match for the women's title at Crown Jewel. Given Nia Jax's history, very few women have been able to match her strength in the ring, and with The Eradicator, she seems to have met her match.

On the other side of things, R-Truth suffered some ill fate on RAW when The Judgment Day ambushed him. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh ran out to the ring to celebrate Finn Balor and Damian Priest's victory over DIY. The Archer of Infamy then called out the 52-year-old star, apologizing for his actions at the Royal Rumble. All members, barring Rhea Ripley, were present for the debacle.

The former champion could try to get into Rhea Ripley's good graces by assisting her against Nia Jax. The two stars share history especially when Jax tossed him out of the women's Royal Rumble match. R-Truth could play mind games, keeping up his shenanigans to distract Jax.

The Eradicator's recent disagreements with the faction could prove to be a vital factor in her decision to trust R-Truth. At the same time, for him to have a powerful alliance with someone like Rhea Ripley would be deemed to be a crucial one.

Rhea Ripley already has a stipulation in mind for a WrestleMania 40 feud

When Bayley was associated with NXT, she competed in many historic matches and first-ever bouts, including the first-ever Iron Woman match against Sasha Banks.

The Role Model broke Rhea Ripley's Royal Rumble record, outlasting her time in the match. Before entering the battle royal, Bayley vowed to win and challenge The Eradicator for her title. Post the victory, it seems WWE might have altered plans for their match.

When Rhea Ripley was under the impression she was facing Bayley, she teased having an Iron Woman match.

WWE has plans for the winner of Elimination Chamber to go up against The Eradicator at The Show of Shows. Irrespective of her opponent, the WWE Women's Champion could still consider the stipulation to enhance her feud at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Nia Jax should face Rhea Ripley for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

