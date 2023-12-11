27-year-old to kick Dominik Mysterio out of The Judgment Day on RAW? Exploring potential punishment

A 27-year-old WWE Superstar could be considering kicking Dominik Mysterio out of The Judgment Day.

Dirty Dom has established himself as one of the most despised superstars on the roster after he turned his back on his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The young star has joined The Judgment Day and is regularly booed out of the building by the WWE Universe whenever he attempts to speak.

However, the 26-year-old has relied on his stablemates to remain the North American Champion and fell short last night at NXT Deadline when they were not ringside. Mysterio was originally scheduled to battle Wes Lee at the premium live event, but the popular star was forced to pull out of the match due to injury on this past Tuesday's edition of NXT.

Rey Mysterio then announced that Dragon Lee would be taking Wes Lee's place, and the SmackDown star challenged for the North American Championship last night at Deadline. Dragon Lee emerged victorious, and the loss could impact Mysterio's position in the heel faction.

It has become quite apparent that Mysterio relies on the group for success, and Rhea Ripley could decide that the former champion is more trouble than he is worth. Ripley has been trying to add marquee names to the group as of late but could decide that downsizing may be the option for The Judgment Day moving forward.

WWE star Dominik Mysterio complains about The Judgment Day not being there for him at Deadline

Dominik Mysterio went on a rant about his fellow stablemates after losing the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at Deadline.

During a WWE digital exclusive interview following his match last night, Mysterio questioned why nobody from his faction was there for him during the match. He then claimed that he was going back home to Mami at the end of the interview.

"You all saw what happened to me out there. I am the greatest NXT North American Champion that's ever been. Dragon Lee, my deadbeat dad? Where's Judgment Day? Where's Finn, where's Damian, JD, Mami? You know what, I'm gonna go home to Mami because Judgment Day runs all and this shouldn't be happening," said Dominik. [From 0:04 - 0:23]

Despite the recent losses, Dominik Mysterio still gets some of the biggest reactions out of any superstar on WWE's roster. It will be fascinating to see if there is any friction within The Judgment Day following Dom's loss at Deadline.

