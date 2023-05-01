28-year-old free agent may be the only star who can dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

A 28-year-old free agent may be the only star left who can dethrone Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns successfully defended his titles against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare was in control of the match when Solo Sikoa interfered. The Enforcer of The Bloodline hit Cody with the Samoan Spike and The Tribal Chief followed it up with a Spear to win the match.

Reigns was selected by SmackDown with the first pick of the WWE Draft, which means the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to RAW. Omos was not selected during the first night of the WWE Draft, and it was announced over the weekend that the 28-year-old is a free agent that can appear on both brands moving forward.

If Omos can put everything together under the guidance of MVP, he may be one of the only stars remaining who has a chance against The Tribal Chief. The Nigerian Giant lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 but got the better of The Beast leading up to the premium live event.

The 403-pound star could become a monster in the company if he reaches his potential, and may be able to withstand any outside interference from The Bloodline.

The free agent could pick the perfect time to show up on SmackDown as tensions continue to rise in The Bloodline following The Usos' loss this past Friday night. Omos may wait until Roman Reigns is at his weakest point to try and challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a future premium live event.

MVP explains why Omos is facing Roman Reigns' former stablemate at WWE Backlash

Omos is scheduled to battle Seth Rollins this weekend at Backlash in a match that was seemingly announced out of nowhere.

The Nigerian Giant and The Visionary haven't interacted at all on RAW and many fans have wondered why the match is even taking place. During a recent edition of RAW Talk, MVP explained that Omos is targeting Seth because he is one of the most impressive superstars on the roster.

"Seth Freakin' Rollins has had an amazing career, from The Architect to The Visionary to the man he is today, he's accomplished virtually everything there is to accomplish," MVP said. "Honestly, I'm a fan, and I say that sincerely. He is one of the most impressive superstars in the game today, and that's precisely why The Nigerian Giant chose him. I wanna impress upon Seth that Backlash (…) it's no laughing matter." [0:14 – 0:50]

You can check out MVP's comments in the video below:

Omos could send a message to Roman Reigns if he is able to defeat his former Shield stablemate, Seth Rollins, at Backlash on May 6th. It would be the biggest victory of The Nigerian Giant's career thus far, and could lead to MVP pushing for a title match against Roman Reigns following the premium live event in Puerto Rico.

Would you be interested in a match between Roman Reigns and Omos in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

