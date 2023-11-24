28-year-old WWE Superstar to join the LWO on SmackDown? Possibility explored after Santos Escobar's heel turn

Santos Escobar's shocking betrayal, followed by Rey Mysterio's unforseen hiatus, has left the LWO in a shambolic state. However, there is one superstar who could join to put the pieces back together and bring new life into the faction.

The name in question is none other than former NXT star Dragon Lee. Ever since Lee stepped foot in pro wrestling, he has been following in the footsteps of Rey Mysterio, idolizing the legendary luchador.

Recent reports suggest that the 28-year-old could join the LWO to take on Santos Escobar. Dragon Lee has been billed as the next greatest luchador, who could carry Rey Mysterio's legacy.

Therefore, WWE has plans to involve him in a program with the Master of 619. With the 28-year-old aligning with Rey Mysterio and Carlito to take on Santos Escobar-led team, it would give rise to a compelling storyline.

Therefore, there's a very good possibility that Dragon Lee could join the Latino World Order in the near future. It could also catapult Lee's young career with him under Mysterio's tutelage.

Will Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar battle for the title of "LWO" ?

Latino World Order is an iconic faction in the world of pro wrestling. Years after it was initially disbanded, it was Rey Mysterio who reformed the faction, bringing Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Zelina Vega under his wing.

However, there has been pandemonium around the group lately, with Escobar's shocking betrayal. On the other hand, Rey Mysterio is currently on hiatus due to the 38-year-old's vicious attack.

There have been reports that Mysterio and Escobar could engage in faction warfare once the former returns to WWE. Both will have their respective teams and go to war against each other.

As per the aforementioned reports, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar could battle for the title of "LWO" for their respective teams. This could give rise to a compelling storyline backed up by rich history.

While Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest masked luchadors of all time, Escobar calls himself The Emperor of Lucha Libre. Therefore, both superstars fighting to own the title of LWO will be an exceptional battle for supremacy.