29-year-old WWE RAW star needs to step out on their own following Payback

A 29-year-old WWE RAW star needs to finally step out on their own following Payback.

WWE Payback 2023 will air live on September 2nd from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. There are already several marquee bouts scheduled for the premium live event, including Trish Stratus versus Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match.

The rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch has been going on for months and has gotten extremely personal. They originally battled at Night of Champions in May, but Zoey Stark interfered. Stark has become Stratus' protege and leveled Lynch with a Z360 to ensure a victory for her mentor at the premium live event in May.

Stratus and Lynch battled again on the August 14th edition of RAW, but the match ended in a double count-out. WWE official Adam Pearce informed Stratus that she will have to face Lynch one more time at Payback in a Steel Cage match. Zoey Stark has stood by Stratus' side for months but may decide that it is time to leave her behind.

Stark being aligned with Stratus made sense when she first arrived on the main roster. She had to pounce on the opportunity to learn from a Hall of Famer, however, it hasn't worked out as planned. Stark's alignment with Stratus hasn't resulted in more victories for herself; instead, it has led to her doing the 47-year-old's dirty work.

Lynch and Stark are scheduled to battle in a Falls Count Anywhere match tomorrow night on the red brand. Stark could conclude that her partnership with Stratus is not working if she loses on RAW and then watches Lynch go on to defeat her mentor in the Steel Cage match at Payback.

Zoey Stark sends warning to Becky Lynch ahead of WWE RAW

Zoey Stark is very confident heading into her Falls Count Anywhere match against Becky Lynch tomorrow night on RAW.

The 29-year-old took to social media today to show off her physique ahead of the match tomorrow night on the red brand. Stark noted that she will be seeing Lynch tomorrow night and tagged Trish Stratus as well in the post seen below.

"Seems fitting this week to say @BeckyLynchWWE you want some, come get some! See you tomorrow night @trishstratuscom #wweraw #starkattack," she posted.

The rivalry between Stratus and Lynch has gone on for far too long and could be finally coming to an end at Payback. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Zoey Stark on RAW moving forward.

