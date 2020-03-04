3 alternate main event matches for WrestleMania 36

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns is one of the expected WrestleMania main events.

WWE is expected to put either of the two top championship matches in the main event of WrestleMania 36 which makes perfect sense and is just about always the case. This year, however, there are 3 other matches that might be good choices to go on last at 'The Show of Shows'.

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship appears to be the probable main event. This match has received a very positive response from the WWE Universe, with Drew McIntyre absolutely on fire since January and Brock Lesnar just continuing to be Brock Lesnar.

The other match which has a high likelyhood of closing the show is Roman Reigns challenging Goldberg for his newly won Universal Championship. It's difficult to say exactly how the fans are going to react to the way this feud plays out over the coming weeks, but if history tells us anything, even though he has spent some time away from the title picture, the WrestleMania faithful may be unhappy to see Roman Reigns close out another April spectacular.

However, there are certain matches on the expected card for WrestleMania 36 which also have the potential to be the last thing the fans see before the lights are turned out at Raymond James Stadium on April 5th. These are those matches.

#3 John Cena vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Both men have what it takes to be in the main event of the biggest show of the year.

This match is one of the latest confirmed for WrestleMania 36, with the 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt taking on John Cena. The feud between these men is a case of an established star and an emerging talent battling it out in a rivalry that could benefit them both. For Wyatt, the rivalry is a spotlight illuminating a monster's fangs. For Cena, it forces a hero to question himself, to grow after years of stagnancy.

As we've all seen, John Cena always brings out the best in himself as well as his opponents. His rivalry with Bray Wyatt is something we've already seen before, but this time, Bray Wyatt will face Cena as 'The Fiend', who is much stronger than the Bray Wyatt we saw in 2014. Both are great wrestlers, and a good build up for the match, one that would expectedly touch on their battles 6 years ago, could potentially become so big that it would be the perfect way to end WWE's biggest night.

#2 The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is a major dream match.

Since AJ Styles debuted in WWE, fans have been waiting to witness this match. AJ Styles is widely established name in professional wrestling, becoming a major star long before he stepped into a WWE ring for the first time in the 2016 Royal Rumble match. The Undertaker on the other hand, has established a legendary career within the halls of WWE and is seen almost as the company's gatekeeper. This match hasn't been confirmed yet, but all signs point to Styles vs. 'Taker being one of the show's marquee affairs.

We saw the start of this long-anticipated rivalry at WWE Super ShowDown less than a week ago, which saw The Undertaker return to WWE to hit a single chokeslam and pinning AJ Styles to win the 'Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy'. Styles and Undertaker barely shared the ring for a single minute, but their standoff before The Deadman went on the attack created instant drama and seems to have made the WWE Universe more anxious than ever to see these men square off.

AJ Styles is one of the best performers of the modern era and we know that he is capable of having a good wrestling match with just about anybody on the entire planet. He is the perfect choice to put inside the ring with The Undertaker if WWE hopes to make the Deadman look good, especially if this turns out to be his final WrestleMania.

The Phenom vs. The Phenomenal One is a great tagline for the bout, and this match has extreme potential to close out the show as the evening's main event.

#1 Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge's return at Royal Rumble rubbed Randy Orton the wrong way.

Edge made his triumphant return to the WWE in this year's Royal Rumble match, but what happened on the RAW the following night was not something that we expected to see.

The WWE Universe was left reeling when Randy Orton proposed a reformation of Rated-RKO, just to attack Edge and lay him out with a con-chair-to mere moments later. The Viper has proved many times over the years that he rarely—if ever—regrets his cold-blooded actions. Following the incident, this rivalry is progressing at it's best, with superstars such as Matt Hardy and Beth Phoenix getting involved.

With the history these men share, along with the return of Edge in itself, the fans are very much interested in this feud progressing further. Everyone's waiting for Edge to return and exact revenge on the former Legend Killer. If any non-title match deserves to close the show at WrestleMania 36, this is the one. Edge's career was put to an unexpected halt in 2011, and his final match was the first match at WrestleMania 27. Edge's career has been unexpectedly revived, and that means, almost a decade later, he can have his first singles affair back in the ring as the last match at WrestleMania 36. It would be a storybook ending for one of the best of our generation.