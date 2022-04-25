3 best ways for Alexa Bliss to return following her current frustrations with WWE

Alexa Bliss certainly has many accolades to her name. She has won the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships on more than one occasion, as well as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She is a former Miss Money in the Bank as well as the inaugural Women's Elimination Chamber winner.

And despite all of her accomplishments, Alexa Bliss cannot get on TV. Her frustrations are well-documented. There were pitches for her to work with both Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, which were promptly shut down.

It is impossible to deny what a star The Goddess is, with the ability to do pretty much anything that is asked of her. From playing a 'mean girl' to a goth witch, everything she does, she does with the utmost gusto.

It is inexplicable that there isn't a place for Little Miss Bliss on the current roster. That's why we've envisioned three possible and exciting scenarios for her to return.

#3. Alexa Bliss and Asuka return to WWE as a tag team

As first reported by our friends over at Fightful Select, there are plans for Asuka's return to RAW.

Instead of a feud with Becky Lynch right off the bat, wouldn't it be a lot of fun for Asuka and Alexa to form a tag team unit to take on Sasha Banks and Naomi?

The issue with Natalya and Shayna Baszler is that they don't seem like credible challengers yet. Asuka and Bliss have an element of believability when clashing with stars like the current tag team champions.

If there is just one thing that the women's tag team division needs, it's a feeling of competitiveness.

#2. Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan form a glamorous tag team unit

We know that there are big plans for Rhea Ripley after going heel, with some even saying that she will align with Edge. But what about Liv Morgan, the last member of the Riott Squad?

The idea of two gorgeous blondes, Bliss and Morgan, forming a tag team may belong to a different era, but the fact of the matter is that they could be truly spectacular. Both are just as skilled as they are drop-dead gorgeous and could elevate an overlooked title to a whole new level.

#1. Bliss costs Charlotte Flair her title at WrestleMania Backlash

It is improbable that the bulletproof Ronda Rousey will lose two big matches in a row to Charlotte Flair.

So, what could be a good way to make Flair look strong even in defeat?

Alexa Bliss could potentially return during the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash clash and cost Flair her title because of what she did to Lilly last year. It would take Flair away from the title picture for a while, and Rousey will get to mix it up with the other talented women on the current roster.

Feel free to mention your own fantasy booking scenarios in the comments section below.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha