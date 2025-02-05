3 Better matches for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 than WWE's reported plans for him

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest superstars in pro wrestling today. For the last several years, Reigns' spot at WrestleMania was a certainty because he walked into The Show of Shows as a world champion.

However, his path is less clear this year because The Head of The Table is no longer the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he also lost the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend. On top of the setback, Seth "Freakin" Rollins Stomped his skull at ringside before engaging in a wild brawl with CM Punk.

Multiple media outlets are now reporting that Reigns is expected to face Rollins and Punk in a massive Triple Threat Match at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas. While this is undeniably an intriguing prospect, WWE has three better options for the Undisputed Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41:

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre blames Roman Reigns for his plight in WWE. The OG Bloodline cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown at Clash at the Castle 2022. McIntyre has been on a mission to eradicate the family, and this explains his several wins over Sami Zayn in recent times.

To seek the ultimate revenge on the OG Bloodline, The Scottish Psychopath could put an end to Reigns, preventing the former world champion from regaining power. The Scottish Warrior failed to exact his revenge at the Rumble. A possible elimination could have sown the seeds for a one-on-one match between the two stars.

McIntyre vs. Reigns has plenty of heat. The story writes itself, and WWE has several angles to explore. However, the rumored Triple Threat pushes Drew out of the equation, despite the history he shares with all three men.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

CM Punk and Roman Reigns have an intriguing history that dates back to the 39-year-old's days as part of The Shield when he served primarily as The Second City Saint's henchman. However, fans felt some tension between them during the Men's WarGames Match last November.

The Best in The World joined the OG Bloodline at the last minute and helped Reigns' team defeat the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed at Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk joined because of a deal he made with Paul Heyman, who owes The Straight Edge Superstar a favor.

The "favor" has led fans to assume that the business between Punk and Reigns is far from over. Furthermore, The Second City Saint eliminated the Undisputed Tribal Chief from the Men's Royal Rumble, adding to the tension.

Their interactions in the cage at Survivor Series: WarGames did tremendous numbers on Instagram, and a full-fledged singles feud is worth exploring.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' paths are intricately linked to each other, and it is impossible to discuss one without referring to the other. The tension between them boiled over at the Rumble, as evidenced by The Visionary Stomping his former Shield ''brother'' twice in the aftermath of his elimination.

Roman and Seth are destined to lock horns at some point. When The Architect cost the OG Bloodline leader the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL, fans began demanding a one-on-one contest between the two former Shield brethren.

There is plenty of emotion and history to play with in this rivalry. Considering fans' interest, WrestleMania 41 would be the right time to cash in on the heightened interest.

