3 Big backstage rumors that could have a severe impact on RAW (2nd March 2020)

Orton/Edge

With the Elimination Chamber PPV set to take place this Sunday, this week's RAW will be a very exciting episode. Two title matches have already been announced where Seth Rollins and Murphy will defend their Tag Team Championships against Street Profits in a Super ShowDown rematch. Riddick Moss will also be defending his 24/7 Championship at the show.

Let us take a look at 3 big backstage rumors doing the rounds which could severely affect tonight's episode of the show:

#3 Major stipulation to be added for Randy Orton vs Edge

Randy Orton's dastardly attack on Edge a few weeks back sent tremors throughout the WWE Universe. Edge had returned to RAW after finally making his in-ring return at Royal Rumble but was assaulted by his former friend, who almost ended his career yet again.

This week on RAW, Edge's wife Beth Phoenix will be present to give an update on the Rated R Superstar's health. There is a high chance that The Viper will confront Phoenix and it may lead to Orton laying out a challenge for Edge.

Here is what Cagesideseats reported:

The current plan is to have stipulations added to the Edge vs. Randy Orton match when it’s announced, says the Observer.

#2 Drew McIntyre to get a major push

McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has become Vince McMahon's new project. While the Scottish Psychopath was not part of the Super ShowDown card, there are rumblings that Vince McMahon is adamant on making McIntyre the next WWE Champion.

While no match has been announced for McIntyre for the Elimination Chamber yet, we can expect Drew McIntyre to be strongly booked on RAW as he is being presented as a legitimate threat to Brock Lesnar. Here is what SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue had to say:

I know that Vince McMahon is still determined to make Drew McIntyre a world champion because a long, long time ago, Vince McMahon said this is a future world champion and Vince McMahon is still determined to prove himself right. Drew McIntyre, when he came back, was always going to be an immense success.

#1 Rusev out with injury

Rusev and Bobby Lashley

Some time back, the hottest feud going on on RAW featured Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana. However, that program came to an abrupt halt with Rusev being absent from RAW. He was also pulled from his match at Super ShowDown giving rise to speculation that it was due to failed contract negotiations.

However, as per a report from PWInsider, the actual reason why Rusev has been out is due to an injury that he suffered.

WWE star Rusev was not at tonight's Raw in Winnipeg, Manitoba and is no longer scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia for this Thursday's WWE Super Showdown in Riyadh. The word making the rounds is that Rusev is citing a back issue, leading to his replacement

It is quite unfortunate that Rusev sustained this injury and likely will not be a part of this week's RAW either. The Bulgarian Brute had just recently started gaining momentum yet again so this injury couldn't have come at a worse time.