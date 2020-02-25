WWE Rumors - Backstage reason why Rusev was removed from Super ShowDown match

Rusev

We are just days away from WWE's fifth Saudi Arabia PPV, Super ShowDown, which will take place on Thursday. The show will feature the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy, where six Superstars will compete in a Gauntlet match.

WWE quietly made a change to the match as they replaced one Superstar, without much fanfare. Rusev, who was supposed to be one of the six Superstars, was replaced by Rey Mysterio.

PWInsider have reported that the three-time United States Champion was replaced due to a back issue.

WWE star Rusev was not at tonight's Raw in Winnipeg, Manitoba and is no longer scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia for this Thursday's WWE Super Showdown in Riyadh. The word making the rounds is that Rusev is citing a back issue, leading to his replacement.

The report states that Rusev will not be travelling to the Saudi Arabia show. The six Superstars that will compete in the Gauntlet match are Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Andrade, and Bobby Lashley.

Rusev's last match on WWE was on last week's RAW, when he tag teamed with Humberto Carrillo to face off against the duo of Angel Garza and Lashley. There has been talk over the last few weeks that Rusev's contract situation with WWE has not been resolved, and many fans speculated that that could be the reason why he was pulled out of the match at Super ShowDown. But it seems that Rusev has an injury that has resulted in him missing out on the Saudi show.

Reports have suggested that WWE's Superstars will be travelling to Saudi Arabia directly after this week's RAW, which is why Andrade was backstage on the show, despite serving a suspension.

Five titles will be defended at WWE Super ShowDown, including the SmackDown Women's title as Bayley will put her title on the line against Naomi.

Rusev's last match on RAW:

Advertisement