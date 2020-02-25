WWE Rumors - Why suspended Superstar was backstage on RAW

RAW

The 24th February edition of WWE RAW, held in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, was quite an interesting show. There weren't too many big surprises, but the show was a good watch.

Backstage on RAW was Andrade, who was suspended by WWE for a wellness policy violation on January 27, 2020. His 30-day suspension ends this week, which is why he was not on RAW, despite being backstage.

Wrestling Observer have now revealed the reason why Andrade was backstage on the show, despite not being booked to make an appearance on RAW.

Andrade is in Winnipeg but since his suspension isn't up for a few more days, he won't be on the show. But he will be flying to Saudi Arabia immediately after the show as all the talent going to Saudi Arabia is being chartered out from Winnipeg tonight .

The report states that the current United States champion was on the Red brand because WWE's Superstars will be leaving for Saudi Arabia, to take part in Super ShowDown, following RAW.

Andrade will be involved in Super ShowDown as he will be one of the six men to compete for the inaugural Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match.

Also Read: WWE Rumors - Company scared fans were going to chant for top AEW star on RAW

The US Champion will compete with AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, and Rey Mysterio in a Gauntlet match at the show. Rusev was originally set to be one of the six Superstars in the match, but he was replaced by Rey Mysterio in the match.

Super ShowDown, which will be the fifth WWE Saudi Arabia show, will take place this Thursday, February 27th, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Andrade's real-life partner and current RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair also missed out on this week's RAW show.