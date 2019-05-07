3 Biggest questions after WWE Raw (May 6, 2019)

Rahul Singh

Evans delivers a Women's Right to Lynch

WWE presented another episode of Monday Night Raw, and it was a show of a lot of highs and lows. WWE introduced a "wildcard rule," as per which, 3 stars from RAW and SmackDown can show up on the other brand.

Roman Reigns, Elias, Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, and Kofi Kingston appeared on this week's RAW. This was Daniel Bryan's first appearance in WWE since WrestleMania. So, the question of his return has received an answer.

However, RAW has left us with a lot more questions than it gave answers. In this article, we present the 3 biggest questions after RAW.

#3 How long will The Revival continue to face humiliation?

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, The Revival, have reportedly refused to renew their contracts with WWE, and are likely to leave once their contracts expire. While WWE could have still tried a few things to keep one of the world's best tag team with the company, it looks like that Vince McMahon thinks otherwise.

Last week, the duo was 'caught' in a segment with Wilder shaving Dawson's back. This week, The Usos added some Ucey heat to their trunks, leaving The Revival tossing and trotting. However, this segment was more agonizing for the fans of the tag team.

One of the most talented tag teams in pro wrestling finds themselves stuck in weird segments, acting goofy and comic. To their credit, they have taken the humiliating scenario in their stride. But, how long will these humiliations continue? It could be until the Revival leaves, or maybe, just maybe, WWE might have a plan to make its tag team division relevant again.

Perhaps, this is the start of a story that will get more intense along the way. Anyway, the question remains: How long will The Revival continue to face humiliation?

