3 Biggest reasons why Seth Rollins shouldn't betray RAW for Triple H at Survivor Series

Will Seth Rollins betray RAW?

Survivor Series is less than two weeks away and WWE has already built up a lot of hype for the show. NXT’s participation in this pay-per-view has only benefited the company and those talents working for the Yellow Brand.

One of the biggest conspiracy theories surrounding Survivor Series is whether or not Seth Rollins will turn heel at the pay-per-view. NXT's Triple H has already declared war on RAW and SmackDown, and has also offered the former Universal Champion the opportunity to switch sides. If Rollins doesn't take Triple H up on his offer, 'The Game' promised that Seth Rollins could regret it.

Some believe that 'The Architect' will betray RAW at Survivor Series and we have already published a feature on that here at Sportskeeda. You can check it out by clicking here.

In today’s article, we will look at five reasons why Seth Rollins should not turn heel at Survivor Series. Also, as always, feel free to offer up your thoughts on this in the comments section below.

#3 He can't trust Triple H again

Seth Rollins trusted Triple H and under his guidance betrayed The Shield in 2014. Although this helped him build his character as a heel in WWE, it also proved that 'The Game' will only take someone’s side as long as it's beneficial to him. When Triple H turned on Rollins, it showed 'The Architect' that 'The King of Kings' isn’t someone to be trusted and the two settled their differences at WrestleMania 33.

On RAW, Triple H brought The Undisputed Era to attack Rollins and we don’t think that after all this 'The Beastslayer' would want to join Triple H’s team. After all, nobody knows about the game he could be playing except for Triple H.

Even though WWE has teased a heel turn for Rollins at Survivor Series, it could merely be another tactic to get fans excited for the show, or is it?

