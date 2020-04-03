3 mistakes WWE must avoid making at WrestleMania 36

The 36th edition of the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment is drawing nearer as WWE's top Superstars are set to collide at the 'Grandest Stage Of Them All' this weekend. This year's event will be quite different from its predecessors, however, it could still turn out to be an enjoyable show despite the prevailing circumstances.

The two-night event will feature a lot of must-see matches that can only be seen at a WrestleMania. WWE is currently in a difficult place, and the company could end up making odd booking decisions that will affect the show. In order for WrestleMania 36 to live up to expectations, here are three mistakes WWE must avoid making at the event.

#3. John Cena going over 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

The Fiend needs to win this match

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will clash with the 16-time World Champion John Cena in a match that is six years in the making. At WrestleMania 36, Wyatt will have the opportunity to put Cena down for good. After all, he really does need the win.

The Fiend was booked as an unstoppable monster during the character's early stages in the company. At Super ShowDown this year, it all came crashing down when Goldberg defeated Wyatt to win the Universal Championship.

The loss absolutely damaged The Fiend's credibility, so if he loses to another part-timer at 'Mania, this could be the end of the character. John Cena putting Wyatt over at WWE's grandest show will benefit the latter and perhaps it will also restore some of the former Universal Champion's credibility.

#2. Making the show go on for too long

WrestleMania 36 was taped from two locations

This year's 'Mania will take place without an audience, which could slightly affect the performance in the ring. WWE Superstars rely on fans during matches so that they can get the desired reaction from the crowd.

The energy from the audience keeps them going and it proves to be very necessary, especially when a babyface wins a major match. Since the Superstars will compete in an empty arena, the matches will lack energy and reactions that they normally would've gotten in front of a live audience.

This will make it hard for some people to be invested into the matches, so the best way WWE can deal with this is by not making the April 4th and 5th show go on for too long. In my personal opinion, three hours is the best option for each night. Five hours or more will just not work.

#1. Brock Lesnar leaving 'Mania with the WWE Championship

This will be a HUGE mistake

For the third time in a row, 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar will enter the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' as a World Champion. The WWE Champion will put his title on the line against the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre.

'The Scottish Psychopath' earned the right to face Lesnar and he deserves to be the WWE Champion. McIntyre could be a huge star in the future and it'll all start at WrestleMania if he takes down 'The Beast' and wins the title.

Brock Lesnar is arguably the greatest performer in combat sport history and he has accomplished almost everything there is in WWE. Going over McIntyre will be a major mistake that could cost the company in the future.

If Drew McIntyre defeats Lesnar at the Show of Shows, the WWE title will once again be a part of RAW on a full-time basis and it'll be carried and defended regularly by a fulltime champion.