3 Bold Predictions for WWE SmackDown before Clash in Paris

Tonight's SmackDown in Lyon marks the final stop WWE makes before Clash in Paris this Sunday, and with last week's cliffhanger ending, two title matches and a no. 1 contendership match scheduled for tonight, as well as the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and more set to be in attendance, tonight's show may have plenty of shockers on offer.

Ad

With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:

#3 Sami Zayn wins the United States Championship on SmackDown tonight

Sami Zayn is set to challenge Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and it is not just possible, but very plausible, that The Ultimate Underdog wins the title for the first time in his career tonight. Sami is undoubtedly the right man to defeat Solo for the title, and there is plenty of history between the former Bloodline members to excuse the lack of a long build.

Ad

Trending

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Lyon could very possibly be the hottest crowd of the year, and a fan-favorite in Sami Zayn winning the title would be an incredibly special moment for fans. But this title change would be far from just being a moment: it would allow Solo to return to his feud with Jacob Fatu, which could conclude in the next few weeks as WWE determines how they want to present Fatu going forward.

Ad

Zayn, meanwhile, would be the perfect man to pull the SmackDown mid-card from the drudgery it has lately been in, and a fighting champion story could serve to elevate the likes of Aleister Black, Carmelo Hayes, Johnny Gargano, Axiom, Nathan Frazier, and more. There is also a massive potential feud with Drew McIntyre, with Drew being a possible candidate to dethrone Sami (unless he wins the WWE Championship, of course). Meanwhile, Zayn picking up some wins could allow him to build himself more than he had lately been on RAW as he makes a case for a potential Royal Rumble win and World Title shot at Wrestlemania.

Ad

#2 The Miz turns babyface on SmackDown tonight

Ad

Tonight's show is set to feature The Miz and Carmelo Hayes' contentious pairing in tag team action against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, with a future title shot against The Wyatt Sicks on the line. While Miz and Hayes overcame their one-upmanship last week, it furthered tensions between the two when Miz stole another pin, although this time, it was quite necessary.

Nevertheless, as Hayes continues to realise that The Miz is trying to outshine him (and he did so in spades with how Dublin cheered the legend on last week), it is likely that he turns on Miz sooner or later. If Lyon follows up on how Dublin reacted last week (and the psychology of European crowds makes that extremely likely), The Miz, being the veteran, is likely to get the sympathy of the crowd in case of a turn tonight and not the other way around.

Ad

Therefore, Hayes turning on Miz in front of such a hot crowd if they lose to The Street Profits tonight would be a great way to get major heat on him. The Miz and Carnelo Hayes could then continue to feud on SmackDown, and it would be an apt first step in elevating HIM to the next level. Hayes has a ton of charisma, and The Miz is an awesome choice to feud with as Hayes tries to showcase that charisma and turns into a more serious heel on SmackDown. It would also allow The Miz to be involved in a serious feud for the first time in forever.

Ad

#1 A massive match with WWE Championship implications is made official for Clash in Paris

As Drew McIntyre cut a scathing promo on an absent Cody Rhodes last week on SmackDown, Randy Orton appeared for the first time since SummerSlam to sneak up from behind and deliver an RKO to The Scottish Psycopathic. It is heavily rumored that Orton vs McIntyre could be announced for Clash in Paris tonight, but Nick Aldis may announce the match with a major stipulation: the winner gets a shot at Cody Rhodes and the WWE Championship.

McIntyre taking The Legend Killer out could further fuel the conflict between The Scottish Psycopath and The American Nightmare, as Rhodes returns to avenge his mentor. Meanwhile, subtle storytelling devices could continue to advance Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes' saga as well. The Viper could continue to play a part in the McIntyre/Rhodes feud as we get closer to WrestlePalooza, with the WWE Championship match set to be a major marquee for WWE's debut PLE on ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!