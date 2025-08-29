3 Bold Predictions for WWE SmackDown before Clash in Paris

Tonight's SmackDown in Lyon marks the final stop WWE makes before Clash in Paris this Sunday, and with last week's cliffhanger ending, two title matches and a no. 1 contendership match scheduled for tonight, as well as the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and more set to be in attendance, tonight's show may have plenty of shockers on offer.
With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
#3 Sami Zayn wins the United States Championship on SmackDown tonight
Sami Zayn is set to challenge Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and it is not just possible, but very plausible, that The Ultimate Underdog wins the title for the first time in his career tonight. Sami is undoubtedly the right man to defeat Solo for the title, and there is plenty of history between the former Bloodline members to excuse the lack of a long build.
Lyon could very possibly be the hottest crowd of the year, and a fan-favorite in Sami Zayn winning the title would be an incredibly special moment for fans. But this title change would be far from just being a moment: it would allow Solo to return to his feud with Jacob Fatu, which could conclude in the next few weeks as WWE determines how they want to present Fatu going forward.
Zayn, meanwhile, would be the perfect man to pull the SmackDown mid-card from the drudgery it has lately been in, and a fighting champion story could serve to elevate the likes of Aleister Black, Carmelo Hayes, Johnny Gargano, Axiom, Nathan Frazier, and more. There is also a massive potential feud with Drew McIntyre, with Drew being a possible candidate to dethrone Sami (unless he wins the WWE Championship, of course). Meanwhile, Zayn picking up some wins could allow him to build himself more than he had lately been on RAW as he makes a case for a potential Royal Rumble win and World Title shot at Wrestlemania.
#2 The Miz turns babyface on SmackDown tonight
Tonight's show is set to feature The Miz and Carmelo Hayes' contentious pairing in tag team action against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, with a future title shot against The Wyatt Sicks on the line. While Miz and Hayes overcame their one-upmanship last week, it furthered tensions between the two when Miz stole another pin, although this time, it was quite necessary.
Nevertheless, as Hayes continues to realise that The Miz is trying to outshine him (and he did so in spades with how Dublin cheered the legend on last week), it is likely that he turns on Miz sooner or later. If Lyon follows up on how Dublin reacted last week (and the psychology of European crowds makes that extremely likely), The Miz, being the veteran, is likely to get the sympathy of the crowd in case of a turn tonight and not the other way around.
Therefore, Hayes turning on Miz in front of such a hot crowd if they lose to The Street Profits tonight would be a great way to get major heat on him. The Miz and Carnelo Hayes could then continue to feud on SmackDown, and it would be an apt first step in elevating HIM to the next level. Hayes has a ton of charisma, and The Miz is an awesome choice to feud with as Hayes tries to showcase that charisma and turns into a more serious heel on SmackDown. It would also allow The Miz to be involved in a serious feud for the first time in forever.
#1 A massive match with WWE Championship implications is made official for Clash in Paris
As Drew McIntyre cut a scathing promo on an absent Cody Rhodes last week on SmackDown, Randy Orton appeared for the first time since SummerSlam to sneak up from behind and deliver an RKO to The Scottish Psycopathic. It is heavily rumored that Orton vs McIntyre could be announced for Clash in Paris tonight, but Nick Aldis may announce the match with a major stipulation: the winner gets a shot at Cody Rhodes and the WWE Championship.
McIntyre taking The Legend Killer out could further fuel the conflict between The Scottish Psycopath and The American Nightmare, as Rhodes returns to avenge his mentor. Meanwhile, subtle storytelling devices could continue to advance Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes' saga as well. The Viper could continue to play a part in the McIntyre/Rhodes feud as we get closer to WrestlePalooza, with the WWE Championship match set to be a major marquee for WWE's debut PLE on ESPN.
