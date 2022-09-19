3 Challengers for Damage CTRL's Women's Tag Team Championships 

While many expected Damage CTRL to prevail over Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the finals of the Women's Tag Team Titles Tournament, WWE surprised fans by crowning the latter as the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, things didn't turn out too well for the newly crowned champions as they lost their titles in a rematch to Damage CTRL on the previous episode of Monday Night RAW.

The duo of Kai and SKY defeated Raquel and Aliyah thanks to Bayley, becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the bigger question that lies ahead of us is what is next for the newly crowned champions.

In this piece, we take a look at three potential teams who could challenge Damage CTRL for the title in the coming days.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi join forces to challenge Damage CTRL

Friday's SmackDown saw Raquel Rodriguez and Bayley lock horns in singles action. While the former showed heart to go toe-to-toe against the latter, it was The Role Model who picked up the win courtesy of aid from SKY and Kai.

Following her win, Bayley, along with the current Women's Tag Team Champions, orchestrated a 3-on-1 attack on the babyface. This led to Shotzi showing up to make the save, seemingly turning face in the process.

WWE announced this week on the blue brand that Raquel's tag team partner, Aliyah, has picked up an injury. Given the unfortunate event, the creative team could have Shotzi join forces with Raquel to challenge Damage CTRL in the coming days.

#2. Alexa Bliss & Asuka

The previous episode of RAW saw Damage CTRL corner Bianca Belair in the ring following her match against Sonya Deville.

However, Alexa Bliss and Asuka made their way out to the ring to even the odds. The babyface trio then cleared the ring, standing tall over their rivals to end the segment.

While Bayley looks likely to challenge Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, the creative team could have Asuka and Bliss challenge Kai & SKY for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Given the way things unfolded last week, plus the history between the two teams, Bliss & Asuka challenging SKY & Kai seems apt.

#1. Sasha Banks & Naomi return to challenge the current champs

Rumors of Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to WWE have been making the rounds for quite a while now. While nothing has been confirmed yet, a potential return for The Boss & Glow doesn't seem too far ahead.

One should not forget that Banks and Naomi were the defending Tag Team Champs before their infamous walkout. Thus, the creative team could have the duo return to lay their claims to the titles.

A high-profile feud between Team B.A.D. and Damage CTRL could surely prove to be the best for the business by grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

Should Sasha Banks & Naomi return to WWE to challenge Dakota Kai & IYO SKY for the Women's Tag Team Championships? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

